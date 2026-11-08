Vladimir Putin's administration expects continued support for Ukraine under Democratic control but welcomes Donald Trump's ongoing peace negotiations in Abu Dhabi.

Following the Republican defeat in the recent US midterm elections, the Kremlin has remained outwardly unperturbed about the geopolitical future of the conflict in Ukraine. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov expressed hope that US President Donald Trump will continue to pursue his peace efforts despite the shift in Congressional control. Peskov noted that significant groundwork for a settlement is already in place. He highlighted that another round of trilateral negotiations is scheduled to take place very soon. These talks involve representatives from Russia, Ukraine, and the United States. The meetings are set to occur in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. They are planned for Tuesday, November 10, and Wednesday of that week. Peskov emphasized that the international community must support these ongoing diplomatic channels. He specifically praised the humanitarian peace-building efforts undertaken by First Lady Melania Trump.

The Russian leadership views the US election results as an internal matter for American politics. Peskov explicitly told reporters that the new composition of Congress is not a factor in Moscow's strategic calculations. He suggested that the Trump administration's engagement with Kyiv and Moscow remains the primary avenue for resolution. This stance indicates that the Kremlin believes the momentum for a negotiated settlement is independent of partisan shifts in Washington. The administration in Moscow appears confident that its interests will be addressed regardless of which party holds a majority in the House or Senate. This confidence is rooted in the personal diplomatic channels established between President Trump and the Russian leadership.

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Trump Administration Policies Favor Moscow Amidst Global Tensions

In recent months, the Trump administration has implemented actions that many observers interpret as favoring Moscow. Last month, President Trump struck a deal to import diesel fuel from Russia. This agreement represented a stunning reversal of years of pressure applied by the United States on the Kremlin. The deal caused dismay among Ukraine and its European allies who viewed it as a betrayal of sanctions regimes. Trump also claimed that Kyiv's attacks on Russian oil refineries caused a spike in diesel prices in the United States. He urged Kyiv to halt these strikes, despite rising global energy prices being largely driven by the war in Iran.

Further complicating the diplomatic landscape, Trump issued an executive order to pause sweeping new sanctions on the Russian economy. He told Congress that the pause was in the national interest. Lawmakers from both political parties blasted Trump's move as benefiting Russian President Vladimir Putin. This executive action aimed to alleviate economic pressure on Moscow during a critical period of the conflict. The move was widely seen as a concession to Russian demands for relief from Western financial restrictions. It signaled a significant shift away from the bipartisan consensus on economic warfare against Russia.

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Strategic Leverage and Military Support Concerns for Kyiv

Ukraine reported a throttling of Starshield, the military-grade version of the Starlink satellite internet service owned by Elon Musk's SpaceX. This limitation threatened the backbone of Ukraine's drone operations and battlefield communications. Trump denied being directly behind the brief slowing of the Starshield service. However, the move to limit the system was widely seen as part of Washington's efforts to pressure Kyiv. This strategic leverage gives the US administration significant control over Ukraine's operational capabilities. Kyiv desperately needs to replenish its supplies of US-made Patriot interceptors. These systems are essential to fend off Russia's frequent ballistic missile attacks.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has made repeated requests for Washington to speed up the delivery of these defensive systems. However, US stockpiles have been exhausted by the ongoing war in Iran. The United States has prioritized replenishing its own arsenals over immediate delivery to Kyiv. On October 30, the Trump administration said it approved a proposed US$2.1 billion sale of Patriot interceptors for Ukraine. This approval came after Kyiv accused the Pentagon of delaying delivery. The delay highlights the logistical and strategic challenges facing the Ukrainian defense effort. The shortage of interceptors leaves Ukrainian cities vulnerable to continued Russian aerial bombardment.

Diverging Views on Post-Election Diplomatic Trajectories

Many in Russia argue that the Democrats' victory could put congressional pressure on Trump. They believe a Democratic Congress would force Trump to tread more carefully regarding Russia. Dmitry Medvedev, who served as Russian president from 2008 to 2012, predicted that Trump would be less inclined to press Ukraine when a new Congress is seated. Medvedev, now deputy head of Russia's Security Council, stated that Trump does not need an extra confrontation with Democrats. This analysis suggests that the Kremlin may view Democratic control as a stabilizing factor for diplomatic talks. It implies that the administration might avoid actions that could provoke legislative backlash.

On Wednesday, Zelenskyy told German broadcaster ZDF that while there has been backing for Kyiv from both parties, the Democrats speak very clearly about supporting Ukraine. This statement underscores the stark contrast in rhetorical commitments between the two major US political parties. Strong bipartisan support for Ukraine raises the prospect of veto-proof passage of more aid to Kyiv. It also raises the prospect of tough new sanctions on Moscow. The upcoming trilateral talks in Abu Dhabi will be a critical test of whether these diverging political currents can be reconciled into a cohesive peace strategy. The outcome of these negotiations will likely define the next phase of the Russo-Ukrainian war.