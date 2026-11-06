Kristaps Porzingis Leaves Golden State Warriors for Health Reasons

Golden State Warriors center Kristaps Porzingis announced his departure from the team on November 6 to prioritize health following a postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome diagnosis. The move affects NBA roster dynamics and salary implications.

Golden State Warriors center Kristaps Porzingis announced on November 6 that he is stepping away from professional basketball to prioritize his health. The 31-year-old Latvian international informed the organization and the public of this significant decision after failing to respond to treatments as anticipated this season. This announcement follows weeks of uncertainty regarding his availability, as the Warriors had previously indicated he would be sidelined indefinitely due to an undisclosed health issue.

Porzingis Health Diagnosis and Season Struggles

Porzingis revealed last year that he had been diagnosed with postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, a condition affecting the autonomic nervous system. In a statement posted on social media on November 6, the former championship winner explained that his body has not responded to the condition the way he anticipated during the current campaign. He stated that while he is doing good, he knows what it takes to compete at the highest level and is not where he wants to be to perform at the level he expects from himself. Consequently, he has made the decision to prioritize his health and step away from the game he loves indefinitely.

Also read California governor says commuting all death sentences in state

Team History and Transaction Context

The Warriors acquired Porzingis in a trade in February, hoping his presence would bolster their frontcourt for a title run. However, the center was absent from the team for training camp and the start of the pre-season, and has not played a game this season. Prior to joining Golden State, Porzingis helped the Boston Celtics to an NBA championship in 2024. His journey to the NBA began when he was drafted fourth overall in 2015 by the New York Knicks, where he spent three seasons before playing for the Dallas Mavericks, Washington Wizards, Atlanta Hawks, and eventually the Celtics.

Advertisement

Financial Implications and Team Status

On November 4, ESPN reported that the Golden State Warriors organization had been withholding payments to Porzingis while he remained away from the team. This financial pause reflects the indefinite nature of his absence and the lack of clarity regarding his return timeline. The Warriors initially stated on October 21 that he would not be with the team for the immediate future, setting the stage for the subsequent health revelations. The suspension of salary payments highlights the administrative and financial complexities that arise when a star player is unable to meet contractual appearance requirements due to medical reasons.

Impact on NBA Roster and Future Outlook

Porzingis' departure from the active roster creates a void in the Warriors' frontcourt rotation. His health status remains the primary factor determining any potential future involvement with the team. The decision to step away underscores the physical toll that postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome can take on professional athletes who require peak physical conditioning. Fans and analysts will now watch for updates on his treatment progress, as no specific return date has been established. The situation serves as a reminder of the unpredictable nature of sports and the importance of player health management in the modern NBA.