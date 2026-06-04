KT&T Engineers and Constructors Charged Over Substandard Worker Dormitory Conditions

A Singaporean company faces over 20 charges under the Foreign Employee Dormitories Act for failing to maintain safety and hygiene standards at a Sungei Kadut dormitory.

The integrity of living conditions for migrant workers in Singapore has become a focal point of regulatory scrutiny in recent years. Under the oversight of the Ministry of Manpower, the government has implemented the Foreign Employee Dormitories Act to ensure that those who contribute to the nation's infrastructure and economy are provided with safe, sanitary, and dignified housing.

These regulations are not merely suggestions but are strict licensing conditions that operators must uphold to maintain their legal right to house workers. When these standards are ignored, it not only poses a risk to the physical health of the residents but also undermines the ethical framework of labor management within the city-state.

The legal framework ensures that dormitories are regularly inspected and that operators are held accountable for any lapses in maintenance or safety, ensuring a minimum standard of human dignity for all laborers regardless of their nationality. In a recent legal development, KT&T Engineers and Constructors, a subsidiary of the KT&T Group of Companies, has found itself at the center of a significant legal battle regarding its management of a foreign worker dormitory.

The facility, located at 31 Sungei Kadut Avenue, was operated under a Class 3 Provisional Licence. According to guidelines provided by the Ministry of Manpower, such a license is specifically designated for operators managing dormitories with a capacity ranging from 300 to 999 occupants.

However, inspections conducted in early 2025 revealed a shocking array of maintenance failures that prompted more than 20 charges against the company. The allegations center on a systematic failure to maintain the basic infrastructure of the facility, effectively turning what should have been a safe haven for workers into a hazardous and dilapidated environment. The specifics of the charges paint a grim picture of the conditions present at the Sungei Kadut site.

The communal toilets were reportedly in a state of severe disrepair, with multiple faulty urinals and a broken squatting pan that the operator failed to rectify. Structural issues were also prevalent, including holes in the walls and a corroded ceiling in the communal toilet area. Beyond the plumbing and walls, the safety hazards were particularly alarming. Reports indicate that there were broken floor tiles in corridors and, more dangerously, exposed wiring cables and circuit boxes left dangling from the ceilings.

Even the isolation rooms, which are specifically designed for sick or quarantined workers, were lacking essential amenities such as mechanical fans and had damaged lighting hanging precariously from the ceiling. Such conditions represent a severe breach of the requirement to provide a safe and hygienic environment for employees.

Furthermore, the charges extend to the very beds where the workers rested. The company is accused of failing to provide essential guardrails on multiple upper bunk beds and providing faulty ladders. Under the licensing conditions, operators are mandated to provide beds made of sturdy material that do not compromise the resident's basic rest.

The lack of security was also evident in the provision of personal storage, as metal cabinets were found to have defective locks, leaving workers unable to secure their personal belongings. The absence of simple necessities, such as shower curtains in communal toilets, further highlights a disregard for the privacy and dignity of the residents.

These failures suggest a pattern of negligence that goes beyond a few isolated incidents of wear and tear, pointing instead to a failure in basic facility management. As the case proceeds through the judicial system, KT&T Engineers and Constructors, represented by Mr. Alvin Chang Jit Hua of M & A Law, faces severe penalties. The court mentioned the case again on June 4, emphasizing the gravity of the breaches.

Under the Foreign Employee Dormitories Act, each individual charge of failing to comply with licensing conditions carries a potential penalty of up to 12 months in prison, a fine of up to 50,000 Singapore dollars, or both. The outcome of this case will likely serve as a stern warning to other dormitory operators across Singapore that the welfare of foreign workers is a non-negotiable priority and that the law will be strictly enforced to prevent the exploitation or neglect of vulnerable laborers who are essential to the nation's growth





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