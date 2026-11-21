The daughter of a 52-year-old man who died at Khoo Teck Puat Hospital disputes the hospital's account of his care, alleging inconsistencies between staff statements and its public clarification. The hospital maintains there was no lapse in care and has invited the family to a conference.

The daughter of a 52-year-old man who died at Khoo Teck Puat Hospital has disputed the hospital's public clarification of his care, alleging inconsistencies between what staff told the family and what the hospital later stated.

The woman, surnamed Toh, posted her response on Facebook on Nov 21, about four hours after KTPH issued its clarification on Nov 20 night. Her father died on Sept 27 after being admitted on Sept 24 with a persistent high fever lasting eight days. KTPH said its healthcare workers did their very best in caring for the patient and that there was no lapse in care.

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Dispute Over Timeline Of Patient's Death

The hospital's statement responded to Toh's initial social media post about her family's experience and concerns. In that post, Toh said she was speaking up so no other family should have to experience the devastating loss of a family member while being left with unanswered questions about their care. A key dispute concerns a 45-minute period between 1.30am and 2.15am on Sept 27.

Toh said the family received a call at 3am that her father had suffered a cardiac arrest and was already in the intensive care unit. She said they were told he could have been without a heartbeat for anywhere between one minute and 45 minutes, and questioned whether appropriate monitoring and timely intervention had been applied. KTPH said CCTV footage showed there was no 45-minute lapse as alleged.

The hospital said the patient was assisted to the toilet at 1.40am and brought back to bed at 1.56am, and that a staff member entered his cubicle again at 2.15am, found him unresponsive and activated a medical team for resuscitation. In her reply, Toh said the information about the 1.30am check came directly from the hospital's own doctor in the presence of several family members and was not assumed or fabricated.

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She asked why the family was repeatedly told his last check was at 1.30am and why the timeline in the public statement differs from what the doctor personally told them. She requested the relevant CCTV footage and a proper explanation of what the family was told. Toh also questioned the monitoring of her father's condition.

Questions Regarding Patient Monitoring And Care

She said the family had repeatedly raised concerns about his extreme exhaustion, deteriorating condition and alcohol withdrawal symptoms, but the responses from nurses and doctors were that these symptoms were normal. She asked why he was not monitored more closely if his condition was already concerning enough to require close medical attention, and why there were no monitoring devices or machines that could have alerted medical staff to changes in his heart rate or condition.

On antibiotics, Toh originally claimed her father was not administered the medication when admitted because he was an alcoholic and still had alcohol in his system. She said they were told antibiotics could only start after the alcohol had been withdrawn. KTPH said its review found the medical team had administered antibiotics on the same day he was admitted.

Toh responded that she had personally and repeatedly asked when he could receive antibiotics over the following days, and the explanations given to her remained the same. She asked why, if antibiotics were indeed administered on the day of admission, this was not clearly communicated to the family, and why they were repeatedly given explanations that led them to understand otherwise. Toh also said certain remarks from the medical team made the situation even more unbearable.

Controversy Over Doctor's Prognosis Remarks

She said a doctor told them that even if her father woke up, he would likely remain in a vegetative state and that it would be better if he did not wake up. She also alleged they were told within three to four days that the man was unlikely to regain consciousness, even while he was showing some ability to breathe on his own.

They were purportedly told to decide on the removal of a ventilator, which they agreed to on Oct 4. Toh said she cannot accept that her father walked into the hospital seeking treatment for a fever but never returned home. In her response, she wrote there is a difference between explaining a poor medical prognosis and saying what the doctor had allegedly said, which was that in her personal opinion it would be better if he did not wake up.

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She asked whether this was an appropriate way to speak to a family desperately hoping for their loved one's recovery. KTPH said the ICU care team provided regular verbal updates to the family and held a family conference to offer support and address their queries. It said the ICU team explained the patient's prognosis and the seriousness of his brain injury, including quality of life and available care options.

KTPH found that the medical information and care options conveyed by its ICU doctor were clinically appropriate for the patient's condition and prognosis. The hospital said it regrets and apologises if the remarks had come across as insensitive during that difficult period. KTPH said the family did not raise unresolved issues during those conversations until Toh's social media post on Nov 17.

The hospital said it had tried over the past three days to contact Toh via phone calls and text messages to invite her to a family conference to address the concerns. It said it hopes the daughter can get in touch as soon as possible so it can explain its findings and address any outstanding questions, and that it remains committed to engaging her.

Toh responded that the family had already repeatedly questioned the doctors from the very first day her father entered the ICU. She said each time they demanded an explanation regarding the 45-minute period, they were told nobody could determine exactly when his heart stopped beating, and they were repeatedly referred to the last check at 1.30am and the discovery that he was unresponsive at 2.15am.

She said she was grateful for the ICU nurses who cared for her father and witnessed their efforts, kindness and dedication throughout his stay, but her concerns are regarding the events leading up to his cardiac arrest and the explanations provided by the medical team. She said she was not denying the medical care given to her father or claiming that every healthcare professional failed in their duties, but was questioning the inconsistencies between what KTPH staff allegedly told her and what the hospital stated in its response.

She added she was deeply disappointed that the hospital's public statement appeared to dismiss their concerns without acknowledging the information its own doctors had previously communicated.