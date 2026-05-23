The mass rapid transit network in Kuala Lumpur has been plagued by frequent breakdowns, sparking debate about the system's decline. Meanwhile, concerns over businesses pulling out of Singapore have surfaced online following job cuts by Swedish fashion retailer H&M. The debate over public transportation in Kuala Lumpur and the impact of business closures in Singapore highlights the need for sustainable and efficient transportation systems that prioritize the needs of commuters and the economy.

Frequent breakdowns on Kuala Lumpur 's mass rapid transit network have sparked debate about the system's decline. Some experts argue the network is running at a loss, while many netizens counter that public transit is a public service funded by taxpayers and should not be judged solely on profitability.

Prasarana's revenue from fares and non-fare sources totalled RM721 million against operating costs of RM1.32 billion, producing a RM1.5 billion deficit in 2024 and a cumulative shortfall of RM55.3 billion. Prasarana's debt stands at RM41.9 billion, which is government-guaranteed. Annual deficits are covered by government-backed borrowing.

However, one netizen on X argues that higher ridership could help operators cut debt, but the real problem is unreliable service. Restoring timetable reliability requires fresh investment, yet repeated cash injections without structural reforms only return the system to square one. Sustainable improvement needs both funding and governance changes to break the cycle. Another X user proposes raising RapidKL's monthly pass from RM50 to at least RM100.

He argues that a simple doubling of the fare would immediately boost operator revenue across the year, improving financial sustainability—assuming ridership holds steady and the price hike doesn’t drive commuters away. However, some pointed out that income tax and SST exist to fund public amenities like mass transit.

A modest fare, he says, is justified because it helps workers reach their jobs — the very people who generate the country’s GDP — and public transport should not be judged solely on profitability. Others noted that the government’s current priority on fuel subsidies should be balanced with stronger investment in public transport.

Improving transit—especially in central Kuala Lumpur—would reduce fuel dependence, ease congestion, lower commuting costs and emissions, and could be a more efficient long-term use of public funds than ongoing fuel subsidies. Getting around Kuala Lumpur is often a nightmare: places a single train stop apart can take over 25 minutes by car. Malaysians want better public transport because the current system is inadequate, unreliable and slow.

A shock accident in Malaysia in which a young kid of 18 died at the scene after a Volkswagen Golf GTI skidded and rammed into a pole, which pierced the vehicle he was in. Malaysians are worried about the state of their public transportation system, with many calling for improvements to reduce congestion, lower emissions, and make commuting easier. The government's current priority on fuel subsidies should be balanced with stronger investment in public transport, they argue.

In related news, concerns over businesses pulling out of Singapore have surfaced online following job cuts by Swedish fashion retailer H&M. The bulk of the cuts, which will affect nearly a third of its workforce, have sparked worries about the impact on the local economy. Singaporeans are sharing their concerns online, with many calling for the government to take action to support local businesses and prevent job losses.

The debate over the future of public transportation in Kuala Lumpur and the impact of business closures in Singapore highlights the need for sustainable and efficient transportation systems that prioritize the needs of commuters and the economy. By investing in public transport and supporting local businesses, governments can create more efficient and effective transportation systems that benefit both the environment and the economy.

The current state of public transportation in Kuala Lumpur and the impact of business closures in Singapore are a wake-up call for governments to prioritize sustainable and efficient transportation systems. With the right investment and support, it is possible to create transportation systems that reduce congestion, lower emissions, and make commuting easier, while also supporting local businesses and the economy.

The future of transportation in Kuala Lumpur and Singapore is uncertain, but one thing is clear: the current state of affairs is unsustainable and in need of change. By working together, governments and businesses can create a more sustainable and efficient transportation system that benefits both commuters and the economy.

The debate over public transportation in Kuala Lumpur and the impact of business closures in Singapore highlights the need for sustainable and efficient transportation systems that prioritize the needs of commuters and the economy. By investing in public transport and supporting local businesses, governments can create more efficient and effective transportation systems that benefit both the environment and the economy.

The current state of public transportation in Kuala Lumpur and the impact of business closures in Singapore are a wake-up call for governments to prioritize sustainable and efficient transportation systems. With the right investment and support, it is possible to create transportation systems that reduce congestion, lower emissions, and make commuting easier, while also supporting local businesses and the economy.

The future of transportation in Kuala Lumpur and Singapore is uncertain, but one thing is clear: the current state of affairs is unsustainable and in need of change. By working together, governments and businesses can create a more sustainable and efficient transportation system that benefits both commuters and the economy





IndependentSG / 🏆 2. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Kuala Lumpur Mass Rapid Transit Singapore Business Concerns Public Transportation Sustainable Transportation

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Singapore Airlines to Start Daily Flights to Hangzhou from June 1, 2026Singapore Airlines is set to launch new daily flights to Hangzhou from Singapore, making it the second airline under the Singapore Airlines Group to operate services there. The route is the airline's first direct operation to Hangzhou and will be operated using Airbus A350-900 medium-haul aircraft.

Read more »

Consecutive Day of Fuel Price Cuts in SingaporeEsso and Shell reduced their diesel and petrol prices respectively leading to a combination of lower prices for 95-octane petrol that rang from $2.64 to $3.47.

Read more »

18-Year-Old's Head Severed in Brutal Road Accident in Kuala TerengganuIn a tragic incident of reckless driving, an 18-year-old's head was severed in a minivan collision with a Volkswagen Golf GTI car in Kuala Terengganu. Preliminary investigations suggest that the minivan was on its way to Losong from Kuala Terengganu city center when the collision took place.

Read more »

US Indictment Leads To Leave Of Absence For Singaporean Businessman, Mr Teo Siong SengIn response to a US indictment, Singapore businessman Mr Teo Siong Seng takes a leave of absence from his roles at the Singapore Business Federation (SBF), the Singapore Economic Resilience Taskforce (SERT) and Enterprise Singapore, as stated by the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI).

Read more »