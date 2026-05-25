Kurun Tokyo Launches First Overseas Store in Singapore, Showcasing Handcrafted Ballet Flats

Japanese footwear specialist Kurun Tokyo opens its inaugural overseas boutique at Takashimaya Shopping Centre in Singapore, unveiling a collection of meticulously crafted ballet flats that blend elegance with sneaker‑like comfort. The launch highlights the brand’s dedication to artisanal techniques, sustainable materials, and a singular focus on perfecting the ballet flat category.

Kurun Tokyo , the Japanese footwear label that has carved a niche by mastering the delicate art of the ballet flat, has opened its first permanent overseas retail outlet at Takashimaya Shopping Centre in Singapore.

The move is more than a geographic expansion; it is a statement of intent for a brand that has spent the last few years refining a unique blend of form, function and sustainability in a single footwear category. The new shop, located behind Kurun Tokyo’s flagship store in Kobe, will serve as a hub for design, craftsmanship and direct customer engagement.

The collection on display features the brand’s signature handcrafted ballet flats, each pair a testimony to the meticulous skill of Tokyo’s Asakusa shoemakers. The flats are built from premium leather sourced as a by‑product of the meat industry and treated at Leather Working Group‑certified tanneries, ensuring that the very material used is environmentally responsible. At the heart of the brand’s offering is an obsession with balance.

Lead product designer Takahiro Yamashita explains that the smallest deviation in pattern or last can ruin the harmony between comfort and aesthetics.

“The ballet flat is deceptively simple, yet it is the most technically demanding shoe to design,” Yamashita says. “Even one compromised element can tip the scale toward discomfort or loss of style. ” To avoid this, every pair undergoes a hands‑on adjustment process. Each artisan works with no more than 20 pairs a day, taking the time to shape the shoe‑last, fine‑tune the elastic tension on the back and refine the cushioning in key pressure points.

The elasticised back, a common feature in inexpensive flats, is given particular attention: it is tightened to accommodate the unique grain of each leather block, ensuring that the heel gathers snugly without creating pressure spots. Comfort is further achieved through a layered approach to support. The midsoles incorporate a range of foam densities that distribute weight evenly, while the outsole is engineered to absorb impact and reduce foot strain.

These technical solutions are paired with practical finishes – a water‑repellent coating suited to Singapore’s humidity, and antibacterial, deodorising, moisture‑absorbing lining that keeps the interior dry and fresh during extended wear. Beyond performance, sustainability is a cornerstone of Kurun Tokyo’s philosophy. By choosing materials that are often discarded and choosing tanneries that meet strict environmental standards, the brand removes the typical lifecycle pitfall of mass‑produced casual footwear.

In addition, the timeless design and exceptional build quality mean that each pair is conceived to last for years, obviating the need for constant replacement. The launch follows a successful pop‑up event in Singapore three years ago, during which the brand witnessed a surge in interest. Since that initial foray, sales have steadily increased, and the new outlet is expected to provide local customers with easier access to the brand’s range.

“We are excited to bring our passion for craft and comfort to Singapore,” remark Yamashita. “Our vision is to offer footwear that feels as good as it looks, and to do so in a way that respects both the wearer and the planet.





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