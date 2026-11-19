US envoy Jared Kushner confirms President Trump considers Article Five-style security guarantees for Ukraine, emphasizing strict monitoring and protection of American interests during Berlin summit.

US Special Envoy Jared Kushner stated on November 19 that President Donald Trump is open to providing Ukraine with a security guarantee similar to NATO's mutual defense clause. The comments emerged during a press conference in Berlin, Germany, following a meeting of the Coalition of the Willing for Ukraine alongside European allies.

Kushner Clarifies US Security Stance

Kushner emphasized that while the concept is under consideration, any agreement must prioritize American interests above all else. He described extending an Article Five-like guarantee as a significant commitment from the United States perspective. The envoy noted that Washington will only proceed if such a measure clearly benefits the nation.

Also read US Envoys Witkoff and Kushner Set for Berlin Talks to Advance Ukraine Peace Plan

The discussion took place after US President Donald Trump's son-in-law and Steve Witkoff participated in high-level diplomatic talks. These discussions aimed to solidify support for Kyiv nearly five years after the Russian invasion began in 2022. The summit served as a platform to coordinate allied responses and strategy moving forward.

Coalition of the Willing in Berlin

Ukraine's international partners gathered in the German capital to reinforce their backing for President Volodymyr Zelensky. The primary objective was to advocate for a substantial European role in upcoming peace negotiations. Attendees sought to ensure that Europe remains central to shaping the post-conflict order in Eastern Europe.

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Kushner revealed that the United States has engaged in dialogue with Russian officials regarding potential security frameworks. He claimed that Moscow has been made comfortable with the idea that any future guarantee would mirror Article Five principles. This revelation suggests a shift in diplomatic tone regarding the conditions for a potential resolution.

Demands for Monitoring and Enforcement

Despite reporting Russian comfort with the concept, Kushner acknowledged widespread skepticism regarding Moscow's true intentions. He stressed that any final deal must include robust monitoring mechanisms and clear consequences for violations. The envoy insisted that enforcement is critical to ensuring that promises are kept by all parties involved.

Kushner linked the security guarantees to Russia's stated desire to avoid future conflicts. He argued that a reliable deterrent could align with Moscow's interest in ending the current war permanently. However, he cautioned that verification processes must be stringent to prevent future breaches of any agreement.

Next Steps for Peace Negotiations

The envoy indicated that significant work remains before any formal security arrangement can be implemented. Diplomatic teams must now focus on crafting the specific terms of enforcement and oversight. These details will be crucial for gaining domestic political support in the United States and allied nations.

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The Berlin summit marks a continued effort by Western powers to maintain pressure on Russia while exploring diplomatic pathways. The outcome of these talks will influence the trajectory of the conflict and the role of European institutions in future security architectures. All parties are now waiting to see if the proposed frameworks can translate into actionable policy.