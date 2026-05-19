Kwek Leng Peck Returns to CDL as Vice-Chairman after Six Years

The 69-year-old Kwek Leng Peck, known as Kwek Leng Beng's cousin, is set to return to City Developments Limited (CDL) as vice-chairman.

Kwek Leng Peck, 69, cousin of City Developments Limited's chairman Kwek Leng Beng, will return to CDL as vice-chairman. He is rejoining after vacating his post almost six years ago due to a disagreement with the board .

His appointment aims to enhance the board's core competencies in strategic planning, leadership, and management. Kwek resigned from CDL's hotel subsidiary, Millennium & Copthorne Hotels, after disagreements related to its management. To avoid conflicts of interest, Kwek will recuse himself from discussions and decision-making in connection with any potential transactions as executive chairman of Hong Leong Asia and executive director on the boards of Hong Leong Investment, Hong Leong Holdings, and Hong Realty





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City Developments Limited (CDL) Kwek Leng Pek Non-Independent And Non-Executive Director Rejoins CDL Strategic Planning Leadership Disagreement With The Board Assignment To Chinese Property Group British Hotel Arm Strategic Initiatives Contribute Meaningfully Strategic Competencies Disagreement With Nephew Avoid Potential Conflicts Of Interest Hong Leong Asia Hong Leong Investment Hong Leong Holdings Hong Realty

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