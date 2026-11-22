Kyiv's restaurant industry grapples with a severe downturn as intensified Russian attacks force closures and drive customers away from the capital center.

Kyiv has transformed into a desolate landscape of silence and shadow for its hospitality sector as the capital endures its fifth winter of war. Once vibrant streets like Khreshchatyk now stand eerily quiet, lined with large For Rent signs that mark the closure of cafes and restaurants that once served as social hubs for the city. The primary driver of this economic stagnation is the relentless aerial threat, with Russian drones frequently patrolling the skies and air raid sirens wailing at all hours, forcing residents to remain indoors for safety rather than venturing out for leisure.

Gastro Family Halts Operations in Capital

Olena Borysova, the owner of the prominent Gastro Family restaurant chain, confirmed that the intensified security situation has compelled her business to suspend operations at multiple locations. Gastro Family has permanently shut two of its Kyiv restaurants and temporarily closed two others until April to mitigate the risks associated with ongoing hostilities. Additionally, a franchisee operating in the frontline city of Sumy has also suspended its activities until the spring, reflecting a broader pattern of closures across the region.

Also read Russia Launches Massive Missile and Drone Strikes on Ukraine, Hitting Kyiv, Lviv, and Odesa

Chornomorka Sees Footfall Drop by Twenty Percent

Dmytro Kostrubin, development director of the Chornomorka seafood chain, reported that customer footfall has plummeted by approximately twenty percent compared to the previous year. In response to this sharp decline in revenue, Chornomorka has closed two restaurants in Kyiv and is actively planning to relocate these establishments to western Ukrainian cities like Lutsk, where population growth has occurred due to internal displacement from the front line.

Business Sentiment Hits Three And A Half Year Low

Since September, conditions in the capital have deteriorated sharply following Russia's escalated attacks on critical infrastructure, including power facilities and shopping centers. Data from Ukraine's National Restaurant Association reveals that some owners experienced sales plunges by tenfold in September alone. The Institute for Economic Research and Policy Consulting recorded its business activity recovery index at a three-and-a-half year low in October, signaling widespread erosion of confidence among enterprises.

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Pesto Cafe Closes Seven Locations Over Security Concerns

Dmytro Pohrebitskyi, co-owner of the Pesto Cafe chain, described the current period as the most complicated in five years of wartime experience for the restaurant industry. Pesto Cafe has temporarily closed seven of its twenty restaurants in Kyiv and the surrounding region due to the frequency of air raids and the worsening security environment. The sheer volume of alerts, totaling 437 hours in September and October, has made it nearly impossible for businesses to maintain regular operations in the city center.

Industry Adapts to Inflation And Resource Scarcity

Ukraine's restaurant sector, which employs 150,000 people and generated 248 billion hryvnias in sales last year, is now struggling against annual inflation that hit 11 percent in October. Olena Borysova noted that average customer orders have dropped from three items to two, while Taras Kovalchuk, president of the National Restaurant Association, warned that financial reserves are being exhausted. Chains like Chornomorka have developed emergency menus that can be prepared without running water or electricity, and some restaurants are cooking dishes outdoors over open fires to survive the crisis.