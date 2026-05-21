Kylie Minogue shares her cancer battle in documentary, song 'Story' is about her secret illness

Kylie Minogue, the Australian pop icon, has opened up about her secret battle with cancer in her new documentary and on a song on her 2023 album Tension. The I Should Be So Lucky star was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2005 and had another health scare in the early hours of 2021.

Kylie Minogue poses at the Met Gala, an annual fundraising gala held for the benefit of the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute with this year's theme 'Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion' in New York City, New York, US, May 6, 2024.

The I Should Be So Lucky star, 57, was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2005, underwent treatment, and has now revealed she suffered another health scare in early 2021. She lifted the lid on her secret cancer battle in her new self-titled Netflix documentary, saying 'All is well.

' Minogue also spoke about the song Story from her 2023 album Tension being about her battle with cancer





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