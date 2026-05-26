Kyoto's Coffee Renaissance: Exploring Specialty Roastery Cafes in Traditional and Modern Settings

Discover Kyoto's thriving specialty coffee scene, where roastery cafes serve expertly crafted blends in spaces ranging from minimalist interiors to historic kyo-machiya townhouses, offering a refined break between temple visits.

Kyoto, a city renowned for its ancient temples and serene gardens, has also cultivated a thriving coffee culture that blends tradition with modernity. The city's cafe scene is increasingly defined by specialty coffee roasteries, which offer meticulously crafted blends in settings ranging from sleek contemporary spaces to restored kyo-machiya, traditional wooden townhouses that exude historic charm.

For travelers seeking a refined caffeine fix between cultural excursions, these roastery cafes provide an immersive experience that goes beyond a simple cup of coffee. The third-wave coffee movement has taken root in Kyoto, driven by a new generation of entrepreneurs who prioritize precision and artistry. Unlike the classic single-origin approach that highlights the distinct flavors of a specific region, these roasteries often create custom blends by combining beans from various countries to achieve balanced and complex profiles.

For instance, About Us Coffee, with locations in Fushimi and Nijo, exemplifies this philosophy. Owner Mizuki Sawanoi, inspired by a visit to LiLo Coffee Roasters, studied roasting techniques before opening his first cafe. The Fushimi flagship boasts a minimalist monochrome design, while the Nijo outlet, opened in June 2025, occupies a renovated kyo-machiya where traditional earthen walls and exposed beams contrast with sleek black metal accents.

Upstairs, red tiles and potted plants create a cozy lounge, inviting guests to linger over pour-overs paired with lemon pound cake served on handmade ceramics. Another notable establishment is Coyote Coffee, founded by Yusuke Kadokawa, who lived in El Salvador and worked with small-scale coffee producers. The roastery now operates four venues in Kyoto, including Cafe Delicioso De El Salvador, a compact house near Demachiyanagi Station that opened in 2025.

This spot features a modern interior with locally sourced materials, where baristas prepare pour-overs using Salvadoran beans roasted on site. Nearby, visitors can explore Byodo-ji Temple, known for its animal-themed amulets, before stopping for a coffee break at a cafe near Shijo subway station that opened in 2022.

That cafe draws inspiration from a 10th-century archbishop associated with horseshoe folklore, and its interior blends European influences with soft lighting, navy walls, and curved alcoves, creating an atmosphere reminiscent of a chapel or hotel lobby. For those interested in roasting, the cafe offers group workshops and free online introductory sessions. The city's coffee landscape also includes international influences, such as a Japanese-run roastery chain that began in Taiwan after founder Atsuomi Ito fell in love with Alishan coffee.

This chain, which now has multiple outlets in Taipei and a Kyoto cafe, is expanding with a new three-story location in a townhouse featuring a rooftop area. In addition to coffee, many cafes collaborate with local bakeries to offer pastries and desserts, reflecting Kyoto's reputation as one of Japan's most bread-loving cities. Whether you prefer a modern minimalist setting or the timeless ambiance of a kyo-machiya, Kyoto's roastery cafes provide a sensory journey that complements the city's rich cultural tapestry.

From the careful selection of beans to the thoughtful interior design, each visit offers a moment of respite and discovery





ChannelNewsAsia / 🏆 6. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Kyoto Coffee Specialty Coffee Roastery Kyo-Machiya Cafe Third-Wave Coffee Japan Cafe Culture

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

PLEA FOR HELP: Coffee Shop Owner Tan Urges Authorities for Assistance Amidst 3 Blackouts in 5 DaysThe owner of a coffee shop in Queenstown, Tan, has appealed for help due to a series of electrical blackouts that have left the shop's food and equipment spoilt. The coffee shop was hit with three blackouts in five days, with the most recent one occurring on Tuesday, May 19.

Read more »

US and Iran Play Down Hopes for Peace Deal After Reportedly Close to AgreementUS Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the US would give diplomacy every chance to succeed before exploring alternatives, amid optimism that the two sides are moving closer to a peace deal. However, Iran's foreign ministry spokesperson said that a framework had been reached but no one could say an agreement between the US and Iran was imminent. The potential memorandum of understanding contained no specific details about the management of the Strait of Hormuz, which belongs to the coastal countries.

Read more »

Swatch x Audemars Piguet Royal Pop Launch Chaos: When Hype Marketing BackfiresAnalysis of the chaotic launch of the Swatch and Audemars Piguet Royal Pop pocket watch collection, exploring how the hype marketing strategy spiraled into global disorder and the implications for both brands.

Read more »

Surgeon's Quick Action Saves Lives in Deadly Indonesian Train CrashGeneral surgeon Muhammad Iqbal El Mubarak volunteered to coordinate medical rescue after a train collision in Bekasi, Indonesia, helping save five trapped victims amid a chaotic scene.

Read more »