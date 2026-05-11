Labour MPs Urge PM Starmer

Over 50 Labour MPs urged party leader Keir Starmer to step down, citing 'loss of authority' within the party. Three government aides resigned their positions. The absence of a clear successor and the upcoming general election in 2029 might affect the timeline for a leadership contest

More than 50 Labour MPs urged UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer to step down; some said he 'lost authority' within the party after their disappointment with his pledge to make the party bolder and better.

Over 50 MPs urged Starmer to resign, which includes three government aides who resigned. A parliamentary private secretary and an aide from the Health and Environment ministries called Starmer 'no longer having the trust or confidence of the public' and 'not having the authority' among Labour MPs.

However, under party rules, a challenger would need the support of 81 Labour MPs to trigger a leadership contest. The lack of an obvious successor and the upcoming general election in 2029 might delay the process. UK PM Keir Starmer acknowledged the public's frustration while in a crunch speech on Monday, facing a vote on a possible parliamentary probe over the appointment of Peter Mandelson as UK ambassador to Washington.

MP Catherine West threatened to trigger a leadership challenge but instead decided to collect the names of Labour MPs who want Starmer to set a timetable for the election of a new leader. Starmer pledged to fight any challenge and warned against the 'chaos' of the previous Conservative government. While Rayner hasn't called for Starmer to quit, she acknowledged that necessary change must happen.

As for Andy Burnham, the mayor of Greater Manchester, he is currently unable to challenge as he does not have a seat in parliament. It's a confusing scenario, leading to questions such as who the next Labour leader might be and whether there will be a leadership contest before the 2029 general election. The weight of the past 14 years of Conservative party rule and the awkward Brexit and Covid response may have contributed to Starmer's present situation.

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