Lady G's Gratitude for Singapore's Food Scene and Local Welcome

A woman from the United States recently expressed her appreciation for Singapore's food scene, saying that the city-state is 'single-handedly saving my life one day at a time.' Lady G (@the geekygastro) showed herself enjoying a bowl of noodle soup from Soi 19 Thai Wanton Mee, a stand with several outlets across Singapore. She also shared her experiences with various dishes at Soi 19 Thai Wanton Mee, such as laksa, Hokkien mee, mee soto, and bak chor mee.

A woman from the United States recently expressed her appreciation for Singapore 's food scene , saying that the city-state is 'single-handedly saving my life one day at a time.

' Lady G (@the geekygastro) showed herself enjoying a bowl of noodle soup from Soi 19 Thai Wanton Mee, a stand with several outlets across Singapore. In a text overlay, she wrote that she loves Singapore, and added, 'Where in the US can I enjoy a $6 bowl of fresh wanton mee right downstairs from my specialists' offices?

' Lady G, whose bio says she is a food consultant, a small biz cheerleader, and a gaming foodie, regularly posts about her food finds in Singapore. She moved to Singapore a year ago, and on the first day, already wrote that it felt like home, as Singapore welcomed 'us with open arms with the delicious food.

' Lady G expressed her gratefulness for 'fresh clean food, walkable streets, doctors who actually care, and safety, amongst many other things. ' This was not her first such post, as she has been saying that the food in Singapore has been 'healing her soul' and bringing back the spark in her eyes. The locals who have been commenting on her page have been very welcoming, expressing good wishes for her stay.

Lady G also shared her experiences with various dishes at Soi 19 Thai Wanton Mee, such as laksa, Hokkien mee, mee soto, and bak chor mee





IndependentSG / 🏆 2. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Singapore Food Scene Lady G Soi 19 Thai Wanton Mee Food Finds Fresh Wanton Mee Doctors Who Actually Care Safety Fresh Clean Food Walkable Streets Laksa Hokkien Mee Mee Soto Bak Chor Mee

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