Land Transport Authority Launches Online Contest for Circle Line 6 Collectibles

The Land Transport Authority has launched an online contest for exclusive Circle Line 6 collectibles ahead of its opening. The contest requires contestants to correctly identify the three new CCL6 MRT stations and share which station they are most excited about.

The contest runs till 11.59pm on June 21. If you are a public transport enthusiast and a fan of related merchandise, here's your chance to lay your hands on some exclusive Circle Line 6 collectibles ahead of its opening.

In its social media post on Friday, the Land Transport Authority launched Circle In, an online contest which requires those interested to correctly identify the three new CCL6 MRT stations - Keppel, Cantonment and Prince Edward Road - based on a snippet shown. Apart from correctly identifying the station, contestants will also have to share which of the three stations they are most excited about and why.

The first three winners will receive a CCL toy train, while the fourth- to 10th-place winners will receive a CCL keychain. Those who are keen to take home these exclusive merchandise will have until just before midnight on June 21 to do so. Spanning 39km across 33 stations, the completed Circle Line - with 12 interchange stations connecting commuters to the North-South, East-West, North-East, Downtown and Thomson-East Coast lines - is expected to provide commuters with more convenience.

Ahead of CCL6's opening on July 12, commuters are invited to a preview of the stations, which will be open from June 28 to July 11. The preview will allow commuters to familiarize themselves with the new stations and explore the surrounding areas. The Land Transport Authority has also planned various activities and events to take place during the preview period, including guided tours and interactive displays.

The CCL6 is expected to improve connectivity and provide more travel options for commuters, making it easier for them to travel around the city. The new line will also bring economic benefits to the surrounding areas, with new businesses and developments expected to spring up. The completion of the CCL6 is a significant milestone for the Land Transport Authority, and it is expected to be a game-changer for the city's transportation network.

The CCL6 will provide commuters with more convenience, flexibility, and options, making it easier for them to travel around the city





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Land Transport Authority Circle Line 6 CCL6 MRT Stations Collectibles

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