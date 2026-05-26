Landy Wen Leaves Intensive Care After Ten‑Day Battle With Sepsis

Taiwanese singer Landy Wen has been transferred from ICU to a regular ward following a ten day fight with septic shock caused by kidney stones. Her manager thanked supporters and announced a planned return to the stage in September.

Taiwanese pop star Landy Wen , forty six, has been moved from the intensive care unit to a regular hospital ward after a ten day fight with septic shock.

The singer was rushed to Taipei Medical University Hospital on May fourteenth after experiencing a persistent high fever and severe abdominal pain. Emergency physicians discovered that her white blood cell count was three times the normal level and diagnosed her with sepsis that had been triggered by kidney stones. The stones were promptly removed by a surgical team, and she was placed on aggressive intravenous antibiotics and supportive care in the intensive care unit.

During her stay she endured a grueling regimen of fluid resuscitation, vasopressor support and close monitoring of her organ functions. Over the course of ten days her vital signs stabilised, the infection markers fell dramatically and she was deemed safe enough to be transferred to a standard ward for continued recovery. The news of her condition was first shared on the Chinese social media platform Weibo by her manager on Tuesday, May twenty six.

In the post the manager expressed gratitude to a number of well known figures in the entertainment industry who had sent messages, gifts and encouragement. Actress and model Vivian Hsu was thanked for sending a traditional chicken essence broth, a remedy often used to boost stamina. Television host Jacky Wu was mentioned for his heartfelt concern, while singer Kenji Wu was praised for his steady encouragement throughout the ordeal.

The manager also highlighted the quick actions of Landy's boyfriend Reno, who recognised the seriousness of her symptoms and drove her to the hospital without delay. Fans and acquaintances were asked to continue sending supportive messages but to refrain from visiting the hospital premises, as the medical staff needed to keep other patients undisturbed. Landy's manager also confirmed that the singer is expected to make a full comeback in September.

Concerts that had been postponed in Shanghai, Guangzhou and Chengdu are now scheduled for December, giving her ample time to regain strength and resume her performing schedule. The star first entered the public eye after taking part in the 1997 televised singing competition Super Newcomer, which launched her career. She later signed with Alfa Music International, a label founded by veteran entertainer Jacky, and has since become a well‑known voice in Mandarin pop music.

Her recent health scare has drawn an outpouring of support from fans across the region, many of whom have taken to social media to wish her a swift and complete recovery. The hospital team continues to monitor her condition, and she remains under observation for any lingering effects of the infection. The successful transition from intensive care marks a significant milestone in her recovery and signals that she is on track to resume her artistic activities later this year





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Landy Wen Sepsis Taiwan Entertainment Hospital Recovery Concert Postponement

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