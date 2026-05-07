Large Crocodile Humanely Put Down After Sentosa Cove Sighting Due to Public Safety Risks

A nearly 2-meter estuarine crocodile captured off Sentosa Cove was put down by the National Parks Board after relocation options were exhausted to ensure public safety.

In a recent event that caused significant concern among beachgoers and tourists, a large estuarine crocodile measuring nearly two meters in length was captured and subsequently put down off the coast of Sentosa Cove .

The reptile was first spotted around 6 pm on a Thursday in May 2026, triggering an immediate response from the National Parks Board, commonly known as NParks. Specialists and contractors worked quickly to trap the animal, successfully removing it from the waters by approximately 9 pm that same evening. The presence of the apex predator led to an immediate suspension of all water-based recreational activities across several popular locations, including Siloso, Palawan, and Tanjong beaches.

Activities such as kayaking and swimming were halted as a precautionary measure to prevent any tragic encounters between the wildlife and the public. Once the animal was securely removed from the area, the Sentosa Development Corporation announced via social media that all beach activities could resume immediately, easing the tension for the local community and visitors. The decision to put the animal down was not made lightly but was the result of exhaustive evaluations regarding relocation possibilities.

How Choon Beng, the director of wildlife management at NParks, clarified that various alternatives were considered to save the creature. However, the Sungei Buloh Wetland Reserve was deemed unsuitable because it already supports a substantial population of roughly twenty crocodiles, and adding another could disrupt the existing ecological balance.

Furthermore, there is a documented biological tendency for crocodiles to attempt to return to the exact location where they were first captured, which would have placed the public at Sentosa Cove at continued risk. NParks also reached out to the Mandai Wildlife Group to see if they could provide a sanctuary for the reptile.

A spokesperson from Mandai Wildlife Group explained that their admission process is strictly guided by the ability to maintain the highest possible standards of animal welfare and quality of life. After a careful assessment, it was determined that they could not offer a placement that met these rigorous standards while balancing the needs of their current animal population and conservation goals.

Consequently, the most humane and safe course of action was to sedate and put the animal down. This incident occurs against a backdrop of increasing crocodile sightings within Singapore waters, reflecting a growing trend that has kept authorities on high alert. According to Mr. How, approximately thirty sightings have been reported since the beginning of January 2025.

This uptick in sightings, particularly in areas outside of established habitats like the Sungei Buloh Wetland Reserve, has prompted NParks to intensify its monitoring efforts. The agency is now conducting regular surveillance of both the Singapore Straits and the Johor Straits to better track crocodile movements and evaluate potential risks to human safety.

To support these efforts, advisory signs have been installed at various public access points, urging citizens to remain vigilant and exercise caution whenever they are near the water's edge. This proactive approach is intended to minimize the likelihood of dangerous interactions between humans and these powerful reptiles. To provide perspective on why some crocodiles are relocated while others are not, NParks referenced a previous case from 2021.

At that time, a juvenile crocodile measuring 1.53 meters was captured in a canal near Fort Road and successfully moved to the Sungei Buloh Wetland Reserve. The primary difference in that instance was the smaller size of the animal, which was assessed as posing a significantly lower risk to public safety compared to the nearly 2-meter specimen found at Sentosa.

In the event that members of the public encounter a crocodile, NParks emphasizes the importance of staying calm and slowly backing away from the animal. The public is strictly advised not to approach, provoke, or attempt to feed the creatures, as such actions can lead to aggression. Following the warning signs and advisory notices in known sighting areas remains the most effective way to ensure personal safety.

The tragic necessity of putting this particular crocodile down serves as a stark reminder of the complex balance between urban development and wildlife management in a densely populated city-state





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