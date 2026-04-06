Large Family LifeSG Credits: Eligible Families to Receive $1,000 on April 28

The Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) announced that eligible families with three or more children will receive Large Family LifeSG Credits (LFLC) on April 28th. Each eligible third and subsequent Singapore citizen child will receive $1,000 annually from the year they turn one until they are six. Credits will be automatically credited to the LifeSG digital wallet.

The Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) announced on Monday, April 6th, that eligible families with three or more children will receive the Large Family LifeSG Credits (LFLC) on April 28th. This initiative is a part of the government’s ongoing commitment to supporting larger families with their daily household expenses. The program aims to alleviate some of the financial burdens associated with raising multiple children, offering tangible assistance to families across Singapore .

Under the LFLC scheme, each eligible third and subsequent Singapore citizen child will receive a sum of $1,000 annually. The credits will be allocated from the year the child turns one until the year they reach six years of age. This provides a consistent and long-term financial support mechanism, covering a crucial period in a child's development and family's life.\The LFLC will be seamlessly integrated into the existing infrastructure, ensuring ease of access and minimal administrative burden for families. The credits will be automatically credited to the LifeSG digital wallet associated with each child's Child Development Account (CDA) trustee, eliminating the need for any separate application process. This streamlined approach reflects the government's commitment to user-friendly services and reducing bureaucratic hurdles. The credited funds can be readily utilized at a wide range of merchants that accept PayNow UEN QR or NETS QR payment methods. This includes essential services and retailers such as supermarkets, pharmacies, utility providers, and transport services like taxis and private-hire rides. The broad applicability of the credits ensures their practicality and allows families to allocate them according to their specific needs and priorities, catering to everyday expenses and improving financial flexibility within the household budget. The credits will be valid for one year, after which any unspent funds will automatically expire. The validity period helps ensure efficient resource utilization and supports timely application of the provided credits by families.\To ensure the security and integrity of the LFLC program, the MSF has implemented measures to protect against scams and fraudulent activities. CDA trustees will receive SMS notifications from 'gov.sg' when the credits are successfully disbursed to their digital wallets. These notifications will serve as confirmation of the credit disbursement, informing recipients about the status and relevant terms and conditions of the scheme. It is crucial to note that the SMS notifications will only provide information about the disbursement and will not request recipients to reply or provide any personal information. This proactive approach helps to safeguard families from potential phishing attempts or fraudulent schemes. The MSF emphasizes the importance of CDA trustees ensuring that their mobile number registered in Singpass is up-to-date. This measure is essential for receiving timely and accurate notifications regarding the disbursement of the LFLC, as well as any subsequent program updates or announcements. By keeping the contact information current, families can stay informed and take advantage of the benefits provided by the Large Family LifeSG Credits program. The government remains committed to providing comprehensive support to families and to help them overcome economic challenges. The LFLC initiative reflects a continued investment in the well-being of Singaporean families and their children





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Eligible families to receive $1,000 LifeSG Credits on April 28: MSFEligible families with three or more children will receive the Large Family LifeSG Credits (LFLC) on April 28, as part of the government’s efforts to provide greater support for larger families with daily household expenses.

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