Large Pigeon Flocks Spark Concerns Over Feeding and Public Health in Singapore HDB Estates

A resident's video captured a massive congregation of pigeons at a Singapore HDB flat, reigniting debate over illegal feeding and unsanitary conditions. Netizens shared experiences of aggressive birds and ineffective enforcement, highlighting ongoing challenges despite strict wildlife protection laws.

Singapore residents are facing increasing issues with large flocks of birds, particularly pigeons, gathering at Housing and Development Board ( HDB ) flats. One resident captured on video an unusually large number of birds settled at a flat, noting that more birds flew away when they stopped filming.

The resident reported the incident to authorities and urged others to do the same. Netizens expressed concerns about sanitation and safety, with some noting that pigeons have become less fearful of humans and even attacked pets. Others speculated that the flat's owner might be feeding the birds, calling the behavior thoughtless. Several comments highlighted that previous reports to authorities resulted in only promises that were quickly broken.

Under Singapore's Wildlife Act, pigeons are classified as wild animals, making it illegal to feed them in public spaces. Offenders can face fines or imprisonment. In a related case, a 67-year-old woman was charged with four counts of feeding pigeons without permission in Yishun HDB estates. Separately, other unrelated posts about a food delivery rider accused of vandalism to prove delivery and a regulatory notice about halal signs were noted but are not part of the main bird nuisance issue





IndependentSG / 🏆 2. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Pigeons HDB Wildlife Act Feeding Public Nuisance Singapore Bird Complaint

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Singaporean Serves Free Soup at HDB Void Deck to Connect NeighboursA Tampines resident, photojournalist Ngoh Shian Bang, organized Kampong Soup Kitchen at Block 162 Tampines Street 12, serving free soups to foster community bonds. The event was capped at 50 people and cost S$89. Neighbours chatted naturally, reviving kampong spirit.

Read more »

Persistent HDB Ceiling Leak in Jurong East Sparks Safety Concerns Amid Inadequate RepairsA year-long ceiling leak at a Jurong East HDB flat's activity area endangers residents, with moss forming and slip risks. Despite prior repairs, the issue persists, prompting temporary closures. A separate Yishun incident of falling concrete blocks underscores aging infrastructure worries in Singapore's HDB estates.

Read more »

Foodpanda Rider Defaces HDB Wall for Delivery Verification, Later Returns to Fix ItA Foodpanda delivery rider wrote a unit number on a wall outside a Bukit Batok HDB flat for proof-of-delivery. The resident was shocked, but the rider later painted over it. Foodpanda said the rider's actions were inappropriate and offered compensation.

Read more »

Tampines residents concerned after renovation waste piles up over 2 weeks in new HDB estateTampines residents in the vicinity of the new GreenQuartz Build-to-Order (BTO) HDB estate have been dealing with heaps of renovation waste left nearby, Shin Min Daily News reported on Tuesday (June 2).The clutter, which accumulated amid homeowners renovating their flats prior to moving in, was apparently left unattended for two weeks.

Read more »