Large Snake Swallows Silkie Chicken in Singapore Garden Incident

A resident's beloved silkie chicken Bobby was swallowed by a large snake in her Singapore garden. The owner recounts the traumatic discovery and rescue efforts involving authorities.

A disturbing wildlife incident unfolded at a landed property in Singapore after a large snake was found to have swallowed a resident's pet silkie chicken whole. The owner, who referred to herself as the Stomper, discovered the reptile with an unusually swollen abdomen and immediately realized that one of her beloved animals had been consumed. This event has caused significant distress for the household and raised immediate concerns regarding garden safety in the area.

Rescue Efforts and Wildlife Identification

The Stomper noticed the snake's unusually big stomach and realizing that it might have eaten a pet, the pair hurriedly rescued the family's other pets and moved them to safety. The Stomper, who estimated the snake to be about 4 metres long, described its appearance: "My wardrobe is 2.5 metres, and the snake's body and tail looked longer than 2.5 metres!" The reptile was captured by authorities which arrived not long after and captured the snake. A video of the creature in a carrier shows it with a visibly large belly, presumably from consuming the Stomper's pet chicken. The incident highlights the unpredictable nature of wildlife encounters in residential zones.

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Emotional Impact on Pet Owner

After accounting for their pets, which included several koi fish and a few turtles and chickens, they realised that Bobby, a white silkie chicken, had been swallowed whole by the reptile. She shared that she had kept the hen since it was 10 weeks old, and taken care of it till it was about 2.5 to 3 years old. "My silkie chicken Bobby gave us eggs all the time. She would wait with the other chickens to get dry mealworms every morning at 7am, either asking me or my kids to throw it to them," added the distraught Stomper. The loss of Bobby represents a significant emotional blow to the family, who viewed the chicken as a long-term companion rather than just livestock.

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Owner Reaction and Safety Concerns

Dewi, an office worker in her 40s who has been living at the landed property for the past four years, said this was the first time she had seen a snake in the area. When asked how she felt about the incident, she said: "Very sad and traumatised. I'm now scared to walk around the garden and am worried about safety because it (the snake) ate my precious silkie chicken already." The trauma of the event has altered her daily routine, instilling a fear of using her own garden space due to the proximity of large predatory animals.

Official Guidelines for Public Safety

Authorities advise members of the public who see an injured, distressed or trapped snakes should call the Animal Response Centre at 1800-476-1600. The official protocol emphasizes to Stay calm and do not be alarmed. Residents are instructed to Leave it alone and keep a safe distance away to observe it from afar. These guidelines are designed to prevent unnecessary provocation of wild animals while ensuring that trained professionals can handle the situation safely.