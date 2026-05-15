Lasalle College of the Arts' Graduation Fashion Show at Cantonment MRT Station

Lasalle College of the Arts took a different route for its graduation showcase this year by turning the upcoming Cantonment MRT station into a fashion runway. The fashion show, De:centering, spotlighted 13 collections designed by students graduating from Laselle's Fashion Design and Textiles degree programme. Highlights include Gek Sng Kio by Eng Li Wen, inspired by Singapore's disappearing communal spaces such as the Sungei Road flea market, The Uneven Starting Line by Vanessa Lim, exploring class privilege in Singapore, and ModestScape by Nurul Izza Rahmat, which combines contemporary design with modestwear functionality and sustainable material choices.

The fashion show took place at Cantonment MRT station on the Circle Line on May 14. The fashion show, De:centering, held on Thursday (May 14) spotlighted 13 collections designed by students graduating from Laselle's Fashion Design and Textiles degree programme.

Highlights include Gek Sng Kio by Eng Li Wen, inspired by Singapore's disappearing communal spaces such as the Sungei Road flea market, The Uneven Starting Line by Vanessa Lim, exploring class privilege in Singapore, and ModestScape by Nurul Izza Rahmat, which combines contemporary design with modestwear functionality and sustainable material choices. The fashion show's setting, which drew praise online, was praised for its creativity.

In a TikTok video posted by Jarielann that evening, models can be seen entering the venue via the escalator, strutting down the runway as seated guests viewed the collections. The collections will be exhibited at Lasalle's Institute of Contemporary Arts Singapore galleries from May 22 to June 3. The upcoming stations are now undergoing final systems testing and integration after several years of construction





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Lasalle College Of The Arts Fashion Design And Textiles Graduation Fashion Show Cantonment MRT Station Circle Line De:Centering Gek Sng Kio The Uneven Starting Line Modestscape Singapore's Disappearing Communal Spaces Class Privilege In Singapore Contemporary Design Modestwear Functionality Sustainable Material Choices Innovation Coming Out Of Asia Celebration Of Multitude Of Cultures Hub For New Modes Of Fashion-Making Final Systems Testing And Integration Upcoming Stations

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