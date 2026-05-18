Last-ditch talks between Samsung Electronics and the union

Last-ditch talks between Samsung Electronics and its lone labour union commenced on May 18 after a collapse of pay and bonuses negotiations, potentially causing massive disruptions to global supply chains. The talks focused on preventing a strike that threatens the company's operations, source of 1/4 of South Korea's exports, and its role in the tech world.

Samsung Electronics , union hold last-ditch talks to avert strike threatening global supply chains Last-ditch talks between Samsung Electronics and its labour union began on May 18 after a collapse of negotiations over pay and bonuses, potentially affecting global supply chains .

Share prices rose as much as 6.7% in morning trade after a South Korean court partially granted an injunction, ordering the union to ensure any strike does not lead to the degradation of materials used in production. Fined heavily for non-compliance, the union leaders face fines of 10 million won per day each. A strike could significantly impact South Korea's economy, exports, and financial markets.

The union-backed Prime Minister Lee Jae-myung expressed that both labour and management rights should be respected. Meanwhile, Samsung Electronics executives asked the union to refrain from striking, citing concerns expressed by customers such as Nvidia. The government-mediated talks between the union and the company will continue until May 22





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Samsung Electronics Labour Union Strike Global Supply Chains South Korea's Economy South Korean Prime Minister Kim Min-Seok Union Negotiations Pay Bonuses Court Injunction Trade Unions Nvidia

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