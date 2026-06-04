Latest Developments in Middle East Tensions and US-Iran Negotiations

This news text covers the latest developments in Middle East tensions, including the destruction of a retail store in Tyre, Lebanon, and the continuation of fighting in Lebanon despite a ceasefire declaration. It also discusses the US House of Representatives vote to halt the war with Iran and the ongoing negotiations between the US and Iran over an interim peace deal. Additionally, the news text mentions the US-Iranian conflict over the Strait of Hormuz and the recent message from Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Khamenei.

A destroyed retail store in Tyre, Lebanon, on June 2. Fighting persisted in Lebanon on June 4 despite the declaration of a ceasefire between Israel and the country.

The US declared an Israel-Lebanon ceasefire, conditional on Hezbollah, but clashes in Lebanon persisted. The US House of Representatives voted to halt the war with Iran due to economic tolls and political anxieties before the US midterm elections.

TEHRAN – Iran said there has been no recent progress in talks with the United States over an interim peace deal, while fighting persisted in Lebanon despite Washington’s Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said late on June 3 that ‘no tangible progress has been achieved in the negotiation process’ with the US, according to the semi-official Tasnim news agency. His comments came as the US and Iran struggle to finalise the details of a deal that is meant to see the sides extend their truce by two months and Iran reopen the Strait of Hormuz to commercial ships.

Oil prices dipped slightly early on June 4, with Brent trading 0.8 per cent lower at US$97.09 a barrel. Khamenei’s message, read out by a prayer leader at a ceremony marking the anniversary of the death of the Islamic republic’s founder, came after the US House of Representatives passed a resolution seeking to halt US military action in Iran. US President Donald Trump on June 4 slammed that vote, suggesting the ‘unpatriotic’ move disrupted negotiations with Tehran.

The largely symbolic vote came ‘right in the middle of my final negotiations to end the War with the Islamic Republic of Iran’, Trump said in a post on his Truth Social platform. In his message, Khamenei said his country’s enemies, after ‘facing a decisive blow’, were now ‘experiencing a deeply meaningful and profound humiliation’.

He went on to accuse them of seeking to ‘plant the seeds of doubt, despair, fear, mistrust and division’ among the public, calling for unity to ‘neutralise their sinister plot’. Late on June 3, the US said Israel and Lebanon agreed to a ceasefire if Hezbollah also stops fighting and withdraws militants from areas near the border with Israel.

The agreement would require the Lebanese army to take over after a withdrawal by Israeli troops, a test of the local military’s ability to keep Hezbollah out. It was the latest attempt by Trump to keep peace talks with Iran on track and de-escalate tensions in Lebanon, where Israel is fighting the Tehran-backed militant group. Iran insists that a deal with the US requires a ceasefire in Lebanon, but Trump said he would like to keep the two separate.

Yet, clashes continued in southern Lebanon, much of which is now occupied by Israel, overnight. There were no reports of Hezbollah attacks into northern Israel since the ceasefire announcement. The White House said the Lebanon agreement was contingent on ‘a complete cessation’ of attacks by Hezbollah. In that part of the world, ceasefire is when you’re shooting in a more moderate manner, Trump said on June 3 in reference to the broader Middle East.

Israel and Lebanon reaffirmed that they have no hostile intent towards one another and committed to continuing direct negotiations to build confidence, resolve all outstanding issues, and work toward a comprehensive agreement between the two countries. There was no immediate indication whether Hezbollah had accepted the agreement. Trump earlier this week said he spoke with representatives of Hezbollah, and they agreed all shooting would stop.

Katz said in a statement Israel’s military would remain in swathes of southern Lebanon it is occupying as part of a 2006 war. Hundreds of thousands of Lebanese residents, forced from their homes in the south by Israel’s military since fighting began in March, would also not be allowed to return, he said. He added that Israel has ‘freedom of action, backed by the US, to strike in Beirut in response to attacks on Israeli communities and territory’





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