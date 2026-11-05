Latino Voters Shift to Democrats, Hinojosa and Becerra Win Governor Races

Record Latino turnout of up to 14.5 million helped Democrats capture both chambers of Congress, with Gina Hinojosa defeating Greg Abbott in Texas and Xavier Becerra winning in California, as immigration enforcement and affordability drove voter anger.

Record numbers of Latino voters swung back toward Democrats in this year's midterm elections, helping the party capture both chambers of Congress in victories stretching from coast to coast.

As many as 14.5 million Latinos voted nationwide, according to Janet Murguía, CEO of UnidosUS, the largest US Latino civil rights organization. In Texas, Democrat Gina Hinojosa defeated three-term Republican Governor Greg Abbott, who has served in Texas state politics for more than 30 years. She won by about 6.5 percentage points, 52.5% to 46%, according to the most recent vote totals.

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Latino Voters Drive Democratic Success

Hinojosa's Latino voter strategy was simple: Treat the electorate, one of the swingiest in the country, as if they are no different from non-Latino voters. Her message to Latino Texans would be the same as to non-Latinos, she would just say it in Spanish, she told Reuters in January. In an interview at her Austin-based campaign headquarters in July, she said it should not be odd to have a Latina as governor of Texas. She will not be alone.

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Democrat Xavier Becerra, who was health and human services secretary under President Joe Biden, won his gubernatorial race in California. It will be the first time in modern history that the two most populous states, California and Texas, will both be led by Latino governors at the same time. In Texas, Democrat James Talarico won his US Senate race, making an effort to engage with Latino voters across the state throughout his campaign.

Daniel Alegre, CEO of Spanish-language media giant TelevisaUnivision, said that engagement was one of the keys to Talarico's victory. He said it is up to the campaigns to realize this and not fall into 2014 or 2016 methodology, because that does not work anymore. When Geronimo Perez pulled up to vote at the Worth Heights Community Center in South Fort Worth, Texas, one thing was on his mind: a friend who had been deported just a week earlier.

Immigration Enforcement Shapes Voting

Perez, 56, cast his ballot for the entire Democratic ticket. He lamented the high cost of living, but said President Donald Trump's aggressive immigration enforcement agenda drove him to support Hinojosa for governor and Talarico for US Senate. Perez said he represented his family and his culture, adding that the United States is made up of immigrants of different colors.

Perez's vote reflected a broader shift among millions of Latino voters across the country, from the border counties of Texas and the meatpacking towns of southwest Kansas to Miami-Dade, Colorado and Arizona. After helping fuel Republican gains in recent elections, many swung back toward Democrats. Affordability remained a major concern, but outside polling places on Election Day immigration was mentioned repeatedly in Reuters interviews with Latino voters. Nationally, however, the economy remained the dominant issue among Hispanic voters.

In exit polling conducted by SSRS, 45% named the economy as the country's top issue. Nearly 65% of Latinos voted for US House candidates, according to the data. Murguía said Latino voters sent a clear message about their anger and concern about the direction of our country. Across the 64 majority-Latino counties with Senate races that were mostly counted, Republicans lost 14 points off their 2024 share, outpacing national trends, according to a Reuters analysis of county-level voting trends.

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GOP Support Drops in Key Areas

In Hidalgo County, Texas, support for Republicans dropped about 25 points. In Miami-Dade, Florida, a county Trump won in 2024, Republican support fell 10 points. In southwest Kansas, three solidly red counties turned blue in the US Senate race following ICE raids on towns dominated by meatpacking plants staffed by a largely immigrant workforce. ICE agents descended on Ford, Finney and Seward counties in September for an operation that detained more than 100 people, state officials said.

The raids slowed operations at plants and delayed shipments of thousands of cattle, according to livestock associations, at a time of record high beef prices in the United States. When Reuters visited a week after the raids, local organizers had seized the moment.

As a result, those three counties saw among the five highest increases in voter registrations in the state, according to data from the IKE Lab, a research project of Wichita State University. Angelica Plata, a community organizer with New Frontiers, a local non-profit focused on racial and economic inequities, said you can tell people are angry.

That anger has been palpable all year, said Beatriz Lopez, executive director of Voto Latino, a national organization that works to register and mobilize Latino voters. The next challenge, Lopez said, is to not take this electorate for granted, because no party has a hold on Latinos. She said that if they want to in 2028, if they want to sustain this momentum, if they want these big wins, they should invest in us and invest in the Latino vote.