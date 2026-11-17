Latvian Prime Minister Andris Kulbergs unveiled a new centrist-nationalist coalition government aiming to boost private-sector growth and reduce public spending ahead of the parliamentary vote.

Latvian Prime Minister Andris Kulbergs has formally unveiled the composition of his new government coalition, marking a significant shift in the nation's political landscape ahead of a critical parliamentary vote scheduled for Tuesday. The centrist United List, which secured the highest share of votes since Latvia regained independence in 1991, will govern in partnership with the nationalist National Alliance. This strategic alliance aims to address long-standing economic stagnation and streamline public administration through rigorous bureaucratic reforms.

Coalition Formation and Election Results

The United List captured 35.3 percent of the votes in the parliamentary election held last month, establishing a dominant position that allows it to lead the new administration. Prime Minister Andris Kulbergs emphasized that this electoral mandate provides the necessary stability to implement urgent economic and governance measures. The resulting cabinet will hold 51 seats within the 100-seat chamber, ensuring a slim but functional majority for legislative initiatives. This configuration brings together political appointees and technocrats to balance ideological alignment with administrative expertise.

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Economic Priorities and Public Sector Cuts

A central pillar of Kulbergs' platform involves reversing the underperformance of Latvia's economy relative to its Baltic neighbors, a trend that has persisted for more than a decade. The Prime Minister explicitly pledged to boost private-sector growth by attracting new investment and reducing the burden of excessive bureaucracy. He stated that the government must correct a historical neglect of economic issues by placing financial development at the forefront of policy decisions. To achieve these goals, Kulbergs confirmed that the administration will reduce the number of government employees, although specific details regarding the scale of these cuts remain undefined at this stage.

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Diplomatic Appointments and Political Context

Career diplomat Girts Jaunzems, formerly the ambassador to Uzbekistan, has been appointed as the new foreign minister, replacing Baiba Braze whose New Unity party is exiting the government. This leadership change occurs against a backdrop of heightened security concerns, particularly following incidents in May where stray Ukrainian military drones entered Latvian airspace undetected. Kulbergs, a businessman and amateur rally driver, assumed power in May after the previous coalition collapsed over its handling of these security breaches. Despite the increased parliamentary representation of pro-Russian parties, analysts note that these groups remain politically sidelined and are unlikely to influence the direction of official government policy.

Challenges and Future Parliamentary Proceedings

The new administration faces the historic challenge of completing a full term, a feat no Latvian government has achieved in recent history. Prime Minister Andris Kulbergs will need to navigate the complexities of maintaining cohesion within the United List, a loose alliance of small parties and independents. The formal parliamentary vote on the proposed cabinet is expected to take place later on Tuesday, finalizing the transition of power. This vote will determine whether the coalition can successfully execute its mandate to reduce public spending and enhance governance effectiveness in the coming years.