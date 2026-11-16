Latvia PM Andris Kulbergs Forms Coalition with National Alliance

Latvian Prime Minister Andris Kulbergs has agreed to form a government with the National Alliance after his party secured a historic 35.3% of the vote in the October 2026 election. The new coalition aims to stabilize governance and boost economic performance.

Latvia n Prime Minister Andris Kulbergs confirmed on November 16 that his centrist, pro-Ukraine United List has secured a coalition agreement with the nationalist National Alliance to form the next government. This development follows a historic election victory in October, where the United List captured 35.3% of the vote, marking the largest parliamentary win since Latvia regained independence in 1991.

Historic Election Results Drive Coalition Talks

Despite securing the highest vote share in the nation's modern history, the United List required additional partners to establish a majority cabinet in the Saeima. Prime Minister Andris Kulbergs engaged in extensive consultations with all potential coalition partners to assess their political positions and readiness for collaboration.

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The decision to ally with the National Alliance was driven by long-standing cooperation and aligned policy stances between the two entities. Kulbergs stated that given these shared histories and similar viewpoints, partnering with the National Alliance was the logical path forward to ensure governmental stability and continuity.

Leadership Context and Stability Concerns

Andris Kulbergs assumed office in May following the collapse of the previous administration, which was destabilized by controversies surrounding security breaches. These incidents involved stray Ukrainian military drones entering Latvian airspace undetected, leading to significant public and political scrutiny regarding national security protocols.

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The new coalition seeks to address the governance issues that contributed to the previous government's downfall. By uniting the pro-Ukraine stance of the United List with the nationalist platform of the National Alliance, the government aims to present a unified front on both domestic and international security matters.

Economic Reforms and Governance Overhaul

Beyond security and governance, the new administration faces significant economic challenges. Latvia's economy has underperformed compared to its Baltic neighbors for more than a decade, prompting calls for immediate and effective structural reforms.

Prime Minister Kulbergs has pledged to implement a comprehensive agenda focused on improving governance efficiency. This includes specific commitments to cut bureaucratic red tape and reduce public spending, measures designed to stimulate economic growth and restore fiscal health to the nation.

Future Implications for Latvian Policy

The formation of this government comes just days after Prime Minister Kulbergs arrived at a European Union leaders summit in Brussels, Belgium, on October 16, 2026. The timing suggests a strong intent to align Latvia's domestic stability with its broader European Union obligations.

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With the coalition agreement in place, the focus now shifts to legislative implementation and the immediate rollout of promised economic measures. The partnership between the United List and the National Alliance represents a significant consolidation of power aimed at overcoming the fragmentation that has previously hindered decisive policy action in Latvia.