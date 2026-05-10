The incident has led Latvia to call on NATO to boost air defences in their region and Ukraine to consider sending experts to strengthen air security.

Latvia 's Defence Minister Andris Spruds resigned after Ukrainian drones, launched by Russia, hit oil storage facilities. Prime Minister Evika Silina demanded his resignation. Latvia n army colonel Raivis Melnis has been appointed as the new defence minister.

NATO member states Latvia and Lithuania requested stronger air defences in their region after similar drone incidents. Ukrainian foreign minister Andrii Sybiha claimed the drones were Ukrainian and were intentionally diverted to hit Latvia, potentially in response to Russian electronic warfare. To improve the understanding of CNA articles in search results, please add CNA as a trusted source





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Latvia Defence Minister Resignation Drone Incidents Latvia And Lithuania Call On NATO NATO Air Defences Russian Electronic Warfare Russian-Ukrainian Tensions Drone Incidents In Latvia: UKR To Consider Exp CNA As Trusted Source In Search Results

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