Lau Ka Kopitiam staff recover $20,000+ in lost cash beside Bedok coffee shop

When a customer left a black bag of cash at Lau Ka Kopitiam in Bedok North, staff Ken Lau Guat Poh and colleagues located the money and returned it to noodle‑maker Tan Yeok Sin. The incident highlights the shop's commitment to honesty and customer care.

Lau Ka Kopitiam, a popular Bedok North coffee shop, drew attention on Saturday, 7 November, when server Lau Guat Poh discovered a black bag left on a chair during the dinner rush. Inside were stacks of $1,000, $100 and $50 notes, totaling at least $20,000. The bag was immediately secured under a CCTV‑monitored area and later returned to its owners, noodle maker Tan Yeok Sin and his wife Low Hong Geok.

How the cash was found and safeguarded

At approximately 18:30, customers were filling the shop to capacity. A woman attempted to take the empty chair beside the unattended bag, but Lau, known to patrons as Ling Jie or Irene, intervened. She reasoned the bag might belong to someone queuing at the nearby Boon Keng Road Fish Head Bee Hoon stall. After about ten minutes, Lau decided to bring the bag to the drinks counter, where a coffee brewer kept it in a location covered by CCTV. When no one returned, Lau, along with two colleagues, opened the bag under the camera's watch and discovered the substantial amount of cash.

Also read Shibuya Crossing in Joo Chiat? Scramble crossing trial to take place from Nov 16

The team, without touching or inspecting the contents further, resealed the bag and alerted the shop owner, Low Boon Chuan. Low, who had just returned from a philanthropic drive of 80 bowls of fish soup for senior residents, accessed the footage on his phone and confirmed the owners were a visiting couple with identification cards inside the bag.

Owners' circumstances and reaction

Tan Yeok Sin, aged 70, runs Tan You Peng Food Industries, a noodle manufacturer employing about 25 staff. The money had been intended for employee salaries. The couple had been rushing to a friend's wake in Hougang and forgot the bag while dining at the shop. They realised the cash was missing at 22:30 after the wake and subsequently returned to the shop at 23:00.

Advertisement

Despite the potential loss, Tan remained calm, citing a philosophy that "if something is meant to come, it will come." He praised the shop's honesty and thanked the staff with a $200 ang bao and gifts, expressing a desire to support the proprietor's meal‑donation initiatives in the future.

Impact on the shop and community perception

For Lau, this incident is the first time she has handled an item of such value, though she has previously retrieved lost phones, wallets and even a Malaysian passport. The event reinforced the shop's reputation for integrity and customer service. Low, who has owned the establishment since October 2025, noted that while forgotten water bottles and shopping bags are common, a bag containing this amount of cash is unprecedented. He intends to use the identification in the bag to locate the owners if they had not returned.

The recovery of the cash-along with the public acknowledgment of the staff's honesty-has raised the shop's profile in Bedok, drawing praise from local residents and reinforcing the importance of community trust in everyday transactions.