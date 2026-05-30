Lau Shun, Acclaimed Hong Kong Character Actor and Cantonese Opera Luminary, Dies at 87

The entertainment world mourns the loss of Lau Shun, a revered figure in both Hong Kong cinema and Cantonese opera, who passed away at 87. Known for his transformative supporting roles and his dedication to preserving Chinese theatrical traditions, his career spanned over six decades.

Veteran Hong Kong actor and Cantonese opera director Lau Shun has died at the age of 87. The news was confirmed by fellow performer Law Kar-ying, who posted on Weibo on May 30 that his senior colleague passed away at 6 p.m. the previous day.

Law Kar-ying expressed his condolences and highlighted Lau Shun's significant contributions to the Cantonese opera world, noting his dedication to mentoring younger artists and elevating the craft through his extensive experience. Born in Beijing in 1939, Lau Shun pursued formal training at the National Academy of Chinese Theatre Arts, graduating in 1958. This solid academic foundation launched a long and influential career in traditional Chinese theatre.

In the 1980s, he relocated to Hong Kong, where his reputation grew both on stage and on screen. Although he was seldom cast as a leading man in films, Lau Shun became widely respected for his chameleonic ability to inhabit a vast array of supporting characters. This remarkable versatility earned him the affectionate nicknames "Thousand-Faced Buddha" and "Golden Supporting Actor" among peers and audiences.

His filmography includes memorable performances in Swordsman (1990), for which he received a Best Supporting Actor nomination at the 10th Hong Kong Film Awards, the wuxia classic Dragon Inn (1992), and Stephen Chow's comedic masterpiece Hail the Judge (1994), where he portrayed a eunuch. Beyond acting, Lau Shun devoted the later phase of his career to the preservation and evolution of Chinese opera.

He took on roles as a director and adapter of operatic works, and in 2000, he was appointed Programme Coordinator and Artistic Advisor at the Hong Kong Academy of Performing Arts. In this capacity, he influenced new generations of performers and helped shape the curriculum and artistic direction of one of the region's most important cultural institutions. His passing marks the end of an era for both the film and traditional opera communities in Hong Kong and beyond.

Colleagues remember him not only for his immense talent but also for his humility, generosity, and unwavering commitment to the theatrical arts. The loss is felt deeply across the cultural landscape, with many considering him a bridge between classical Chinese opera traditions and modern cinematic storytelling. Through his work on screen and on stage, Lau Shun leaves behind a rich legacy that continues to inspire





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Lau Shun Hong Kong Actor Cantonese Opera Character Actor Obituary Swordsman Dragon Inn Hail The Judge Thousand-Faced Buddha Hong Kong Academy Of Performing Arts

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