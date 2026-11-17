Singapore PM Lawrence Wong calls for updated trade deals and digital cooperation at the 49th ASEAN Summit to boost regional economic resilience and connectivity in the Indo-Pacific.

Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong has issued a strategic call for enhanced regional cooperation and open trade during the closing ceremonies of the 49th ASEAN Summit in Manila on November 17. He emphasized that stability, openness, and opportunities for growth are increasingly valuable in an uncertain global landscape.

Lawrence Wong Outlines Key Trade Priorities

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong stressed the importance of upholding the rules-based trading system to preserve critical economic linkages. He specifically highlighted the need to maintain connectivity across the Indo-Pacific region through robust trade agreements. The Prime Minister urged fellow leaders to keep the region open and prosperous by leveraging existing frameworks like the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership.

Also read Singapore PM Wong Calls for Stronger ASEAN Plus Three Cooperation at Manila Summit

Strengthening ASEAN-Japan and ASEAN-India Agreements

During meetings with external partners, Lawrence Wong pressed for the modernization of key bilateral and multilateral trade deals. He spoke with Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi about reinforcing economic integration through the effective implementation of the RCEP. They agreed that upgrading the ASEAN-Japan Comprehensive Economic Partnership is essential for keeping economies open and connected.

Similarly, Lawrence Wong met with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss the ongoing review of the ASEAN-India Trade in Goods Agreement. He noted that while the agreement has lowered trade barriers since its conclusion in 2009, the economies of ASEAN and India have transformed considerably. He called for a timely and substantive conclusion to this review so the agreement better serves current business needs.

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Digital Economy Framework Agreement as Growth Engine

Lawrence Wong pointed to the Digital Economy Framework Agreement, signed by ASEAN on November 14, as a pivotal tool for future growth. He encouraged partners to use this framework to build stronger economic linkages and deepen digital connectivity across the region. The goal is to translate these commitments into tangible benefits for businesses operating in Southeast Asia.

He expressed hope that businesses from Japan and India would tap into the Digital Economy Framework Agreement to invest in South-east Asia. This cooperation aims to help companies scale their digital services across a larger, more connected regional market. Lawrence Wong highlighted the need for greater interoperability to bridge digital divides within the Indo-Pacific.

Energy Security and the ASEAN Power Grid

Addressing energy resilience, Lawrence Wong welcomed the ASEAN Plus Three Leaders statement on strengthening energy and food security. He underscored the commitment to keeping essential goods and trade flowing even during crises. This collective resilience is vital for maintaining stability in the face of global disruptions.

Lawrence Wong highlighted the ASEAN Power Grid as a key initiative to diversify energy sources and unlock renewable energy potential. He noted that expertise from partners like Japan would be invaluable in this green transition. He specifically welcomed Japan's leadership in the Asia Zero Emission Community 2.0 and the Partnership on Wide Energy and Resources Resilience Asia.

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He also called on East Asia Summit members to contribute technical expertise to the ASEAN Power Grid. This includes establishing technical and regulatory arrangements for electricity trade and mobilizing financing to accelerate infrastructure projects. Lawrence Wong concluded by affirming that working together on shared challenges can build trust and advance common interests in a peaceful and prosperous region.