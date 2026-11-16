Lawrence Wong Urges ASEAN to Strengthen UN at 49th Summit

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong emphasizes the need for ASEAN and the UN to deepen cooperation through international law and digital inclusion at the Manila summit.

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong delivered a strong message for greater international cooperation at the 49th ASEAN Summit in Manila on November 16. He stated that the Association of Southeast Asian Nations must actively strengthen the United Nations by upholding international law and turning abstract commitments into practical actions.

ASEAN and UN Strategic Alignment

Lawrence Wong highlighted the deepening ties between ASEAN and the United Nations through recently endorsed action plans. These new frameworks link regional goals directly with the UN's 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. The two bodies have adopted the ASEAN-UN Plan of Action for the period from 2026 to 2030. This plan organizes collaboration into specific strategic priority areas to ensure tangible outcomes.

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Additionally, both organizations endorsed the Complementarities Initiative 2.0. This blueprint focuses heavily on the region's green and digital transitions. It broadly aligns ASEAN's Community Vision 2045 with global sustainable development targets. The Prime Minister noted that these blueprints are essential for translating international promises into real-world benefits for citizens.

Stakeholder Positions on Multilateralism

Lawrence Wong acknowledged that UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres led the organization through an extraordinarily challenging period for multilateralism. The Prime Minister observed a paradox where the world needs more cooperation, yet finding common ground has become increasingly difficult for countries. Despite these headwinds, he stressed that ASEAN member states share a strong commitment to the UN Charter. This shared commitment underpins peace and stability in the region, even when national interests differ.

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Antonio Guterres opened the summit by warning of significant global headwinds. He cited raging conflicts, unchecked climate change, and soaring humanitarian needs as major threats. The Secretary-General also pointed to the cost-of-living crisis, rising tariffs, and increasing energy costs as factors straining global stability. He emphasized that the partnership between ASEAN and the UN remains vital despite these pressures.

Navigation Rights and Digital Future

Lawrence Wong took a firm stand on the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, which was sparked by regional tensions. He affirmed that transit passage through waterways used for international navigation is a right, not a privilege. The Prime Minister argued that subjecting these waterways to tolls undermines the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea. Upholding this convention is a matter of principle and a collective interest for all ASEAN member states.

Furthermore, the discourse shifted toward shaping an inclusive, secure, and trusted digital future. Lawrence Wong urged the UN to support ASEAN's efforts to bridge digital divides. He called for the responsible adoption of artificial intelligence across the region. This aligns with the outcomes of the UN Open-Ended Working Group on ICT Security. Singapore chairs this group, which serves as a permanent platform for dialogue and capacity-building.

Leadership Transition and Next Steps

Antonio Guterres noted that this marked his final ASEAN-UN Summit as Secretary-General. He confirmed that he will step down on December 31 after serving two five-year terms. The UN leader expressed that he will always remain inspired by the region's continuing journey. He reaffirmed the UN's unconditional commitment to defending freedom of navigation amidst global conflicts.

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Lawrence Wong thanked Antonio Guterres for his leadership, friendship, and personal commitment to the partnership. He emphasized that both organizations share a common purpose of creating conditions for people to prosper. As the summit concluded, the focus remained on maintaining strong bonds amid global uncertainty. The new Plan of Action for 2026 to 2030 will guide future cooperation between the two entities.