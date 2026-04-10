Lawyer Lim Tean Fined S$30,000 for Client Account Rule Breach

Lawyer Lim Tean was fined for breaching client account rules, with no finding of dishonesty. The Court of Three Judges overturned a charge related to receiving a cheque after being discharged by a client, but upheld a charge related to failing to deposit funds into a client account.

Lawyer Lim Tean has been fined S$30,000 (US$23,500) by the Court of Three Judges for breaching client account rules, though there was no finding of dishonesty. The ruling, delivered on Friday, April 10, stems from Lim's handling of a former client's funds and highlights the importance of adhering to the Legal Profession (Solicitors' Accounts) Rules ( LPSAR ).

The court, comprised of Chief Justice Sundaresh Menon, Justice of the Court of Appeal Tay Yong Kwang, and Senior Judge Andrew Phang, found that there was due cause for disciplinary sanction concerning the second charge against Lim. This charge pertained to his failure to deposit S$30,000, received as an interim payment for a settlement, into the client account of his firm, Carson Law Chambers. Lim, a veteran lawyer with over three decades of experience, was initially found guilty by a disciplinary tribunal on multiple charges, including allegations of grossly improper conduct. The Law Society of Singapore (LawSoc) had sought either Lim's disbarment or a five-year suspension alongside a fine. However, the Court of Three Judges overturned the conviction on the first charge, which alleged that Lim wrongfully received and cashed a cheque after being discharged by his former client, Mr. Suresh Kumar A. Jesupal. The disciplinary case originated from a motor vehicle accident claim. \The Court of Three Judges' decision to overturn the first charge was based on LawSoc's failure to adequately challenge key evidence presented by Lim, particularly documents related to a meeting on November 26, 2019, where Mr. Suresh and his friend allegedly acknowledged receipt of payments. Chief Justice Menon stated that LawSoc was effectively bound to accept Lim’s version of events due to this failure. The court found that this cast doubt on the claim that Lim had been discharged by Mr. Suresh around November 13, 2019. The court also criticized the disciplinary tribunal for dismissing the November 26, 2019 meeting without adequate analysis. The second charge, which Lim did not seriously contest, centered on his failure to deposit the S$30,000 cheque into a client account, a clear violation of the LPSAR. Lim argued that this was due to unfamiliarity with requirements for personal injury work and the lack of a client account at his firm. Chief Justice Menon dismissed this as no defense, stating that ignorance of the LPSAR is not an excuse and, in fact, exacerbates the breach. This underscores the fundamental requirement for all solicitors to comply with the LPSAR, thereby maintaining the integrity and trust in the legal profession. \The case serves as a crucial reminder of the meticulous financial management expected of legal professionals. The court emphasized that the S$30,000 in question was undeniably client money, subject to the LPSAR. Lim’s failure to comply with these rules was deemed a significant breach, even though there was no evidence of dishonesty. The court's decision to set aside the conviction on the first charge and the imposition of a fine on the second highlights the complexities of disciplinary proceedings and the importance of due process. While the court acknowledged Lim’s long-standing practice, it reinforced the need for strict adherence to professional accounting standards. The LawSoc had initially proposed more severe penalties, reflecting the seriousness with which they viewed Lim's conduct. The final ruling indicates a balanced approach, considering the absence of dishonesty while still holding Lim accountable for his failure to comply with the LPSAR. This case will likely resonate within the legal community, serving as a cautionary tale and a reinforcement of the importance of maintaining the highest standards of financial conduct and ethical practice. It underscores the critical need for lawyers to be thoroughly familiar with and strictly adhere to the financial regulations governing their profession





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Lim Tean Lawyer Fined Client Account Legal Profession LPSAR Court Of Three Judges Singapore Lawsoc Disciplinary Action

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