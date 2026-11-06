Lawyers to Sue French Interior Minister Laurent Nunez Over Police Injuries

Lawyers will file a complaint against French Interior Minister Laurent Nunez over police injuries at protests, with at least 20 serious cases since mid-September.

Lawyers representing at least 18 victims said on November 6 that they will file a criminal complaint against French Interior Minister Laurent Nunez over alleged police brutality during the ongoing protests in France. The complaint will be lodged with the Court of Justice of the Republic, the only court able to hear cases against sitting members of government. Lawyers say the protests have caused severe injuries, including several demonstrators hit in the eye.

One of the most prominent cases involves Maissa, an 18-year-old student from Mulhouse in eastern France. She says she lost the sight in her left eye after being hit by a tear gas canister allegedly fired by law enforcement officers during a protest. Her attorney Pierre Brunisso said she lost the use of the eye just before her 18th birthday.

Also read French Expert Authenticates 200 Rare Hermes Bags Seized in $3 Billion Singapore Money Laundering Case

Core Details Behind the Police Injury Complaints

Attorney Arie Alimi said at a press conference that the lawyers hold Nunez responsible for the orders he gave to use weapons that they say he knows to be mutilating. Around 10 of their clients have agreed to sign the collective complaint before the court. The lawyers describe the injuries as mutilations and massive damage caused during protests.

Rights groups say police used excessive force during the demonstrations. According to an AFP count, police rubber-coated projectile balls or grenades have caused at least 20 people, including teenagers, to be seriously injured at protests since mid-September. The injuries include teens who lost a hand, teeth, or an eye.

Advertisement

A 15-year-old lost his hand in October when a grenade exploded at a protest. A police union source said the teenager picked the grenade up, but a witness said the grenade landed on him. The conflicting accounts remain part of the broader picture of the injuries reported during the demonstrations.

Government Position and Internal Investigations

Interior Minister Laurent Nunez has said that police acted with the greatest proportionality since the beginning of the high-school protest movement. He said he sincerely regretted the injuries, but stated that each use of force by officers occurred within a legal and regulatory framework. Nunez also argued that intermediate crowd-control means, such as grenades and tear gas, are essential for police to carry out their job.

As of October 30, police had opened 105 internal investigations into allegations of police brutality, according to a source close to the case. Of those, 52 were linked to the high-school student movement, 48 to violence during mass protests on October 17 and 18, and five to incidents on October 24.

Alimi said more cases are still being discovered. He described the toll for October 17 as horrifying, a day when arson and looting broke out in several cities on the sidelines of peaceful protests. Among the wounded that day was Ahmed Benmezroua, a 27-year-old independent photographer attending his first protest in Paris, who said he almost died after a grenade ruptured an artery in his leg.

Advertisement

Wider Impact Ahead of the Presidential Elections

The complaint comes in recent weeks, less than six months before elections to replace centrist President Emmanuel Macron, who is limited to two terms. The far right is leading in the polls ahead of that vote. The protests and the injury cases have therefore become a significant political issue during the campaign period.

Other cases described by the lawyers include a young engineer who was on the verge of losing his foot after a grenade exploded underneath it. A 19-year-old nursing student was hit in the eye with a sting-ball grenade, resulting in a fractured nose and possible loss of the use of an eye, Alimi said. In the eastern city of Strasbourg, a 27-year-old lost an eye after police fired a sting-ball grenade on October 17.

The Court of Justice of the Republic will now receive the collective complaint against the interior minister. Lawyers have not yet set out a timetable beyond filing, and the internal police investigations remain open, according to the figures provided by the source close to the case.