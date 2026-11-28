Gennaro Gattuso's Lazio secured a vital 2-1 away victory against Torino, thanks to goals from Oliver Provstgaard and Gustav Isaksen. The result extends their unbeaten run to 13 games, pushing them five points clear at the top of the Serie A table as of November 28, 2026.

Lazio maintained their surprising momentum in the Italian top flight with a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Torino at the Stadio Olimpico on Saturday, November 28, 2026. The win ensures the capital club remains at the summit of the Serie A standings, extending their unbeaten start to the season to thirteen matches under the management of Gennaro Gattuso. First-half strikes from Oliver Provstgaard and Gustav Isaksen provided the decisive cushion against a determined Torino side that threatened to equalize later in the contest.

Second Half Strike Seals Early Victory

Oliver Provstgaard opened the scoring just before the interval, converting a corner kick with a precise header that found the bottom corner past goalkeeper Lucas Perri. Two minutes later, Gustav Isaksen doubled the visitors' advantage after Mattia Zaccagni won possession in midfield. The Danish winger controlled the ball, drove into the penalty area, and curled a low shot into the far corner, securing a swift two-goal lead for Gennaro Gattuso's side.

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Torino Rally But Lazio Hold Firm

Despite leading by two goals, Lazio faced significant pressure as Torino refused to surrender. Che Adams pulled one back for the hosts in the 62nd minute with a glancing header, sparking a period of sustained attack from the home side. Torino pushed forward with intent, threatening with shots from Giovanni Simeone and Nikola Vlasic, but goalkeeper Christos Mandas made crucial saves to preserve the clean sheet narrative and ensure Lazio's three points.

Gattuso Transforms Lazio Season Trajectory

The performance underscores a dramatic turnaround for the club under Gennaro Gattuso, who took charge of a team that finished ninth in the previous campaign. Lazio currently sits with 35 points, boasting an 11th win in 13 games and a defensive record that is the best in the league. They now hold a seven-point buffer over their point total at the same stage last season, defying expectations that they would struggle merely to secure European qualification.

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League Implications And Upcoming Fixtures

The result widens Lazio's gap over their immediate rivals, moving them five points clear of AS Roma, who are scheduled to host Monza on Sunday. Inter Milan sits one point behind Roma, awaiting their match against Genoa later on Saturday. Meanwhile, Torino's fourth loss in five games drops them to 13th place in the standings with 14 points, compounding their struggles this season as they face an uphill battle to climb out of the mid-table mediocrity.

Other Series A Results From The Weekend

In other action from the weekend, Frosinone secured a dominant 3-0 victory over Parma, extending their remarkable home form to six consecutive wins. Tomas Bobcek scored a second-half hat-trick on his first start for the promoted side, lifting Frosinone to sixth place in the table. The loss for Parma sends them into the relegation zone, highlighting the stark contrast in fortunes between the promoted sides and the traditional clubs facing difficulties.