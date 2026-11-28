K-pop group Le Sserafim headlined their Pureflow concert at the new Apex @ Expo on November 28, showcasing stellar performances for fans in Singapore.

K-pop quintet Le Sserafim, consisting of members Chaewon, Sakura, Yunjin, Kazuha, and Eunchae, performed their Pureflow concert at the newly opened Apex @ Expo on Saturday, November 28. The group cemented their global reputation for stellar showmanship as the first girl group to stage a concert at this venue, following their successful two-show run in Singapore. This performance highlighted their versatility and experience, marking a significant milestone for the band just five years after their debut.

Pureflow Concert Stage Debut At Apex

Le Sserafim became the second act and the first girl group to host a concert at the new Apex @ Expo facility. The venue quickly won over the audience, known as Fearnots, with clear, crisp sound quality and spectacular, unobstructed views from all seating sections. The immediate positive reception dispelled any potential concerns fans might have had about the new location, allowing the crowd to fully immerse themselves in the two-hour show.

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Members Showcase Musical Versatility

The five members displayed impressive synchronization and teamwork during demanding choreography for tracks like Eve, Psyche & The Bluebeard's Wife, and Antifragile. Their setlist also highlighted their genre-spanning abilities, featuring Yunjin's haunting ballad Need Your Company and the thrilling pop-rock anthem No Celestial. The quintet's infectious enthusiasm and evident enjoyment of the stage created an impactful atmosphere that resonated deeply with the Saturday evening audience.

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Sakura Wins Audience Over With Local Nods

Sakura engaged the crowd with memorable banter, including jokes about Tiger Beer being her favorite Singaporean dish and struggles to form the letter "S" with her body for a group photo. The members actively led fans to stand and jump, creating interactive moments such as impromptu dance challenges. One attendee dressed as Spider-Man attempted the viral Boompala intro, adding to the night's unique energy and connection with the fans.

Le Sserafim Establishes Singapore Presence

Following these successful performances, Le Sserafim has firmly established themselves as a top-tier act capable of delivering entertaining concerts in Singapore and globally. The event underscored their status as a major force in the industry, having rapidly risen to prominence within five years of debuting. The concert served as a testament to their growth and their ability to command large international venues with confidence and charisma.