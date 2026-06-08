Le Sserafim Katseye and Illit Unite for Joint Single Iconic By Mistake

Three Hybe‑affiliated girl groups announce a collaborative single titled Iconic By Mistake, set for release on June 12, with a debut performance scheduled on M Countdown the day before.

On Sunday June 7 the three popular South Korean girl groups Le Sserafim , Katseye and Illit used their official social media channels to announce a collaborative project that has quickly become the talk of the K‑pop community.

The three ensembles will release a joint single entitled Iconic By Mistake on Friday June 12. The announcement was accompanied by a short teaser video that opens with soft piano chords before a voice breaks in with the line I am iconic by mistake, hinting at a playful yet confident vibe for the track.

A promotional photograph shows members of the three groups standing together at Le Sserafim's Easy Crazy Hot concert in April 2025, underscoring the close ties that have developed among the artists over recent years. All three acts are signed to agencies that belong to the larger Hybe entertainment conglomerate, which has facilitated the coordination of this cross‑group effort.

The combined roster of Le Sserafim, Katseye and Illit totals sixteen members, making the collaboration one of the most expansive in recent K‑pop history. While the total headcount is known, the exact lineup that will appear on Iconic By Mistake has not been confirmed. South Korean media reports suggest that the groups may rotate members for the recording and subsequent performances, leaving fans eager to see which singers and dancers will take the spotlight.

The three groups are also slated to deliver a joint stage performance of the new song on the music programme M Countdown on Thursday June 11, a day before the official release. This pre‑release showcase is expected to draw a large audience both domestically and internationally, as the combined fan bases of the three groups are among the most active on social platforms.

The collaboration reflects a broader trend within the South Korean music industry toward strategic alliances between acts under the same corporate umbrella. By pooling resources and talent, agencies such as Hybe can generate buzz that extends beyond the usual promotional cycles, creating events that feel more like cultural moments than standard releases.

Fans have already taken to online forums to speculate about the song's genre, choreography and visual concepts, with many predicting a blend of the signature styles of each group - the bold attitude of Le Sserafim, the sleek pop sensibility of Katseye and the eclectic energy of Illit. As the release date approaches, additional teasers and behind‑the‑scenes footage are expected to be shared, further building anticipation for what could become a defining track of the summer season





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