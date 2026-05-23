Lea Seydoux on her fashion preferences and enigmatic allure as an actress

Lea Seydoux, the Spectre star, shares her thoughts on her style preferences, the influence of old Hollywood in her fashion choices, and her simple yet alluring look as an actress.

Lea Seydoux disclosed her style preferences as an actress to Vogue after appearing in Cannes Film Festival with two movies, Gentle Monster and The Unknown.

She prefers a timeless and chic style inspired by old Hollywood and admits to having a glass of champagne before stepping onto the red carpet to stay relaxed and in a good mood. In a candid interview with Intothegloss.com, Lea revealed her simple yet stylish everyday look, which she finds difficult to put on with too much make-up, preferring simple and androgynous clothing.

The French actress also expressed her admiration for Grace Kelly and mentioned not getting manicures regularly, feeling like a clown if she wears too much make-up





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Lea Seydoux Stylish Look Red Carpet Style Old Hollywood Influence Feminine Yet Masculine Style Simple Yet Chic

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