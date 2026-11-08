Leaked Data Reveals 392,700 Russian War Deaths in Ukraine Conflict

Confidential Rosstat records accessed by cyber activists indicate nearly 400,000 Russian fatalities in Ukraine. The data exposes the scale of losses despite official secrecy, impacting ceasefire talks and military strategy.

Confidential statistics from the Russian government agency Rosstat, obtained by independent investigators, reveal that nearly 392,700 Russian service members have died in Ukraine since the full-scale invasion began on February 24, 2022. The figures span through late August 2026, marking the most comprehensive accounting of Russian military losses to date. This data was acquired by the Belarusian pro-opposition group Cyber Partisans and the Ukrainian hacker operation Silent Crow. They subsequently provided these records to Bloomberg News and a limited group of other international media outlets. The revelation challenges the long-standing secrecy maintained by the Kremlin regarding the true human cost of the conflict.

Official Rosstat Records Show War Fatalities

Analysis of more than 11 million death certificates within the dataset explicitly links approximately 392,700 fatalities to the war. These records use specific coding or freeform text fields containing terms like military operation, shelling, or drones to denote the cause of death. President Vladimir Putin has historically classified military losses in peacetime or during special operations as state secrets. He enacted this classification as far back as 2015 to prevent public disclosure of casualty counts. Russia has not released any official figures on military casualties since the initial months of the invasion in 2022.

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The dataset demonstrates a dramatic increase in fatalities following the early phases of the war. Initial Russian advances stalled in eastern Ukraine, and Ukrainian defensive operations grew increasingly effective over time. The data indicates that the body count rose sharply as Russian forces encountered entrenched positions. This trend continued through 2025 and into 2026, with fighting proving even more lethal in the later years. Separate intelligence reports suggest that October 2026 alone saw a record 54,000 Russian troops killed or seriously wounded.

Stakeholder Views on Leaked Data and Security

The Cyber Partisans and Silent Crow disclosed that they breached Rosstat internal infrastructure on November 1, accessing approximately 25,000 computers. They extracted around 23 terabytes of data, which included the sensitive information on military losses. Rosstat responded days later by confirming targeted cyberattacks between October 29 and November 1. The agency claimed its databases were not compromised and stated it was restoring systems after the attack caused infrastructure outages. Rosstat did not provide further comment on the leaked statistics. The agency had already stopped publishing many of its standard statistics following the 2022 invasion.

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The Russian military leadership has maintained silence on the specific numbers. Anonymous officials familiar with the situation declined to confirm the figures, citing restrictions on speaking to the media. The leaked data aligns closely with estimates from Mediazona and the BBC Russian service. These independent outlets identified 285,881 deaths by name as of November 2026. A separate estimate by Mediazona and Meduza, based on probate registry records, placed the death toll at about 352,000 through December 2025. These sources exclude combatants in occupied Ukraine from their specific calculations.

Impact on Military Strategy and Ceasefire Talks

Ukraine General Staff estimates are significantly higher, citing 1.6 million Russian deaths and serious injuries since the war began. Silent Crow calculates the total at about 450,000, including non-combat fatalities and records without explicit causes. The Rosstat data likely understates the total because of difficulties in recording combat deaths. Some soldiers are reported missing, bodies remain unidentified, and deaths from war-related injuries may appear months later under unrelated categories. So far in 2026, nearly 37,800 military deaths have been recorded, though this number is likely an underestimate due to registration delays.

More than half of the 2026 deaths occurred in eastern Ukraine. Russian forces have struggled to break through Ukraine strongest defensive fortifications in this region. Monthly losses have often exceeded recruitment levels, preventing significant territorial advances. With little progress on the battlefield, Russia has shifted tactics to heavily bomb Ukrainian cities and critical infrastructure. The aim is to break Kyiv morale rather than gain ground through conventional assault. The Kremlin is simultaneously trying to persuade the US to force Ukraine to cede additional territory.

Officials from Russia, Ukraine, and the US are scheduled to meet in Abu Dhabi this week. They will discuss the parameters of a potential ceasefire. The high casualty figures reveal the severe strain on Russian military resources. The Kremlin has built digital infrastructure to summon recruits and closed escape routes for dissenters. These measures suggest an urgent need for manpower despite the heavy toll. The conflict remains deadly and stagnant, with neither side achieving decisive victory. The leaked statistics provide a stark reality check on the human cost of the prolonged war.