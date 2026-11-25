Leaked documents show FIFA under Gianni Infantino pursued a $20 billion private equity deal to sell World Cup commercial rights for 96 years through a subsidiary, before global backlash forced its withdrawal. Infantino now faces his first presidential election challenge on March 18 in Morocco.

Gianni Infantino's failed private equity plan that provoked the biggest crisis of his FIFA presidency intended to sell stakes in the World Cup for 96 years, according to leaked documents reviewed by The Associated Press.

Documents exchanged between FIFA and investor Joshua Kushner's firm Thrive Capital, reviewed on Nov 24, also show the planned US$20 billion (S$25.8 billion) FIFA Forward Enterprises subsidiary could have paid tens of millions of dollars in management bonuses to its executives. The secretive project was revealed nine days after the July 19 final of the men's World Cup by British daily The Times. Global backlash, including from senior FIFA executives, pushed Infantino to withdraw the proposal within days.

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The leaked documents, first reported on Nov 23 by the New York Post, show how the FFE deal was moving toward completion in New York on the weekend of the July 19 final. A FIFA in-house risk assessment shows its own finance officials were not directly privy to the construction of the transaction. The deal would have transferred all commercial rights for FIFA events to a for-profit subsidiary for exploitation for the next 96 years.

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Challenges emerge for Infantino presidency

Infantino now faces a first presidential election challenge since he was elected in 2016. Two opponents are campaigning ahead of a March 18 vote in Morocco: Philippe Diallo of France and Kohzo Tashima of Japan. The FFE private equity plan reignited concerns in Europe and Japan about Infantino's leadership style and political ties to US President Donald Trump.

Critics cited the creation of a FIFA peace prize and the waiving of a mandatory one-game ban at the World Cup for United States forward Folarin Balogun. The leaked documents show FIFA was in talks with the Affinity Partners investment firm of Jared Kushner, Trump's son-in-law, before settling on his younger brother Joshua's firm Thrive Capital as anchor investor.

Affinity Partners was cited in one document explaining why FIFA did not open a tender process, owing to the specific and unique nature of the proposed investment and bilateral and unilateral conversations held with interest from several potential investment sources. Thrive created a Backstop Letter and Transaction Terms document dated July 17 about the plan with FIFA called Project Box.

FFE management bonuses under scrutiny

The document detailed a Management Incentive Plan with bonuses to be decided by the FFE board chaired by the sitting president, Infantino. FIFA said the deal was only a proposal needing approval by its 211 member federations, which effectively own FIFA as a Switzerland-based non-profit. FIFA added that its leadership would only have had leading roles in the board, which would not have led to any additional remuneration.

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In a statement about the project, FIFA said the management incentive plan was customary for proposed structures of this nature. The world football body has repeatedly said the plan never took effect because members did not approve it.