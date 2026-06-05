Lebanese Leaders Urge Iran to Stop Interference as Hezbollah-Israel Clashes Intensify

Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam and President Joseph Aoun called on Iran to cease interference in Lebanon's affairs amid escalating Hezbollah-Israel conflict. A U.S.-brokered truce failed as Hezbollah demanded a comprehensive ceasefire. Israeli strikes continue, causing casualties and displacement.

In a significant escalation of regional tensions, Lebanese leaders have publicly called on Iran to cease its interference in Lebanon 's internal affairs as cross-border hostilities between Hezbollah and Israel i forces continue to devastate southern Lebanon .

Prime Minister Nawaf Salam addressed Iran's leadership directly during a press conference on Friday, stating, 'Have mercy on our south, stop treating it and its people as merely a bargaining chip.

' President Joseph Aoun echoed this sentiment in an interview with CNN, emphasizing, 'It's not your country, it's our country. It's not your job to interfere in our country.

' These remarks mark a rare and forceful stance from Lebanon's top officials against Tehran, which has long backed Hezbollah, the powerful Shiite militant group that has been trading fire with Israel since early March. The conflict, which drew Lebanon into a broader Middle Eastern war, began when Hezbollah attacked Israel on March 2 in retaliation for the February 28 killing of Iran's supreme leader.

Since then, Israel has launched extensive air and ground operations in southern Lebanon, destroying hundreds of buildings and displacing tens of thousands of civilians. On Friday alone, Lebanon's state media reported fresh Israeli strikes on more than 40 locations, while Hezbollah claimed new attacks on Israeli troops who have invaded the south.

A truce negotiated this week between Lebanese and Israeli envoys in Washington, conditional on a 'complete cessation' of Hezbollah fire without mentioning a halt to Israeli attacks, was rejected by Hezbollah. Instead, the group demanded a comprehensive ceasefire and full Israeli withdrawal from southern Lebanon. Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, a Hezbollah ally, stated on Friday that the group would withdraw from the area south of the Litani River if these conditions were met.

President Aoun expressed frustration with both Hezbollah and Israel, urging the militant group to recognize that 'there is no other way to solve this problem and to save what's left except through negotiation and diplomacy.

' He also pressed Israel's leaders to show commitment to ending the war, asking, 'You need to show some willingness and commitment to end this war... We are committed. Are you?

' The humanitarian toll continues to mount: an overnight Israeli strike near Tyre's Jabal Amel hospital killed four people and damaged the facility, while a strike on Thursday severely wounded environmental activist Mona Khalil, who had remained in her coastal home near a sea turtle nesting site. Lebanon's health ministry reported that a strike in Nabatieh district on Friday killed five people, including an emergency worker affiliated with the Amal movement.

The foreign ministers of 11 countries, including Australia, Canada, and France, along with the European Union, expressed 'profound concern over the continued escalation of hostilities.

' Hezbollah chief Naim Qassem insisted that any ceasefire must be comprehensive, without the Israeli enemy having the freedom to kill. Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz, however, stated that the army would continue its fire and ground operations at this stage, while retaining the freedom to strike Beirut if Hezbollah attacks Israeli communities. Aoun made it clear that dealing with Hezbollah is the job of the Lebanese state, not a task for Israel to accomplish through force.

He warned that Israel could flatten the entire country but would never achieve its objective, pointing to Gaza as an example where Hamas still exists despite extensive Israeli operations. The Lebanese government has declared Hezbollah's military activities illegal and the army has been working to disarm the group near the border. The current war, which has already caused immense suffering, underscores the complex interplay of regional powers, internal Lebanese politics, and the enduring conflict with Israel.

As the international community calls for de-escalation, the path to peace remains fraught with mutual distrust and conflicting demands





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