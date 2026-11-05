LED Light Therapy Masks Become Mainstream as Global Market Set to Reach US$820 Million by 2033

LED light therapy masks have shifted from a celebrity fad to a mainstream skincare norm, with the global market projected to hit US$820 million by 2033. Doctors say the science is real but results are modest and require consistent use, and a good skincare routine still comes first.

LED light therapy masks have moved from a celebrity fad to a mainstream skincare norm, with the global market set to be worth US$820 million (S$1 billion) by 2033.

That figure comes from market intelligence firm Skyquest. It is nearly double the projections for airflow technology like the Dyson Airwrap at the same point, according to research firm Custom Market Insights. The devices are now sold widely and used for acne, fine lines and skin recovery. Doctors say the science behind them is real, but results are modest and need regular use.

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LED Light Masks Gain Mainstream Skincare Status

Red, blue and near-infrared lights have the strongest evidence, while yellow light has limited proof. A good skincare routine still comes first. Of all the costly skincare fads to cross social media feeds, the LED light mask, with its Ultraman-like glowing eyes and three-digit price tag, seemed poised to be the costliest and most faddish.

But six years since a wave of pandemic-era mask selfies from Hollywood actresses threw the internet for a loop, at-home light therapy has gone from celebrity curio to mainstream norm. Creeping towards staple status, LED masks are used by mature and young women alike. Beauty influencer Christabel Chua calls hers a long-term best friend.

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In the last three years, she has swapped masks with her girlfriends, scared food delivery riders when she answered the door with one on, and dropped some $5,000 on LED products and treatments. The laundry list of LED mask benefits is mostly backed by evidence, but with entry-level masks averaging upwards of $200 each, fence-sitters can rightly question whether they are necessary. The space-age mask is said to reduce the appearance of fine lines, calm spots and quicken healing.

Light Therapy Devices Work Via Photobiomodulation

Light therapy devices can now be found in pharmacies and cosmetics chains like Sephora, in ever multiplying forms including helmets, mufflers, decolletage bibs and 3-in-1 gadgets combined with other trending technologies. These masks work by emitting light at specific wavelengths to stimulate mitochondria in skin cells in a process known as photobiomodulation. Different wavelengths penetrate to different depths, producing distinct effects, skin doctors told The Straits Times.

The ubiquitous red light promotes collagen and elastin production, responsible for firm and bouncy skin. It also reduces the appearance of fine lines. Blue light kills the bacteria that causes acne, while near-infrared light goes deeper to promote tissue repair and speed up recovery after procedures. Yellow light is commonly marketed for soothing redness and increasing radiance.

LED treatments are also effective for hair growth. LED mask selfies are lighting up feeds. The devices claim to boost collagen production, reduce fine lines and keep skin clear. The science behind them is real, but expectations should be realistic, says aesthetic doctor Kwan Dong Yuan.

Long-term consistency is the key to results, which Kwan cautions are gradual and modest. Ahead of holiday gifting season, ST consulted skin doctors on the biggest questions surrounding this new beauty must have. LED face masks and many skincare products address the same concerns: fine lines, skin texture and acne. Can a mask do what a perfect routine cannot?

Skincare Routine Remains Foundation for Healthy Skin

A good skincare routine is still the foundation of healthy skin, even when compared to other skin treatments that we do, says Kwan. Sunscreen, active ingredients such as retinoids, antioxidants and moisturisers have well-established benefits, and for most of us, a consistent, well-formulated routine will deliver more meaningful long-term benefits than relying on an LED mask, or aesthetic treatments. That said, LED light therapy works very differently from topical creams.

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The photobiomodulation mechanism influences cellular activity in a way that topical skincare does not, so LED masks can be said to be complementary to one's typical routine, says Kwan. The forthcoming Therabody SkinSpa PRO is a 3-in-1 device that combines LED technology with CryoCurrent and Heat.

However, clinical results from home-use LED devices tend to be modest and can vary depending on wavelength, energy delivered, treatment frequency and device quality, he adds. There is also stronger evidence for established skincare ingredients such as retinoids than for LED masks, says dermatologist Kong Yan Ling of Dermatology Collective.

With quite subtle results only visible after weeks to months of consistent LED mask use, Kong is of the view that masks are more a nice to have than a must-have. If someone is just starting to take care of their skin, I'd still recommend getting the basics right first, such as using sunscreen daily, moisturising and using a gentle cleanser, she says. Not all wavelengths are equal.

The effects of some wavelengths, or colours, are supported by stronger clinical evidence than others. Medical evidence for controlling mild to moderate acne with blue light is strongest. Red light has also been proven to reduce inflammation. LED therapy also has a decades-long track record, dating back to the 1990s, of promoting wound healing.

It is well-established in calming redness and downtime after procedures such as lasers and microneedling, adds Kwan. There is also growing evidence for the anti-ageing effects of red and near-infrared therapy, which, at 800 to 850nm, is the longest light wavelength used in standard consumer masks. At these two wavelengths, LED therapy can improve fine lines and skin texture by stimulating collagen production and bringing down inflammation. Some small clinical studies suggest yellow light may influence superficial blood vessels.

LED masks suit people with mild acne or early ageing, but they are not replacements for clinic treatments or a basic routine.