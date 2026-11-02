Lee Chang-dong's Possible Love Premieres on Netflix Nov 6 After Venice Wins

Lee Chang-dong returns after eight years with Possible Love, a Netflix original premiering Nov 6 that won two Venice prizes and is South Korea's 2027 Oscar entry.

Lee Chang-dong's Possible Love premieres on Netflix on Nov 6, the director's first film for the platform and his first feature in eight years. The drama won the Silver Lion Grand Jury Prize and the FIPRESCI Prize at the Venice International Film Festival in September, where it played in the main competition.

It is also South Korea's entry for the Best International Feature Film category at the 2027 Academy Awards. There is Korean cinema as most of the world recognises it, all stylish violence and class warfare, and there is the kind Lee Chang-dong has made his own over three decades.

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A published novelist who came to film-making in his 40s, he has made only six features in 30 years, but few directors can match his brand of naturalism, closely observed and rendered with ferocious patience. His camera has a way of capturing people undone by forces bigger than themselves.

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That includes the man of Peppermint Candy (1999), whose life runs in reverse across 20 years of national upheaval, and the ex-con and the disabled woman who fall for each other in Oasis (2002). Burning (2018), his most recent feature, made the Oscar shortlist and was among the best-reviewed films of that year.

Possible Love follows two couples: a laid-off factory worker and his wife, and the documentary director who sets out to film their lives with her wealthy husband in tow. Over the course of the shoot, all four come face to face with desires they had kept to themselves. The film stars Sul Kyung-gu, Jeon Do-yeon, Zo In-sung and Cho Yeo-jeong. Lee, 72, spoke about the title at a press conference in August at a hotel in Mapo, western Seoul.

Exploring Impossible Love Themes

He said the title says it: the movie is about love, and every love story comes with an unspoken impossible in front of it. A love everyone blesses does not need telling, he added, so he asked what kind of love is possible and what it takes to keep it. Perhaps the bigger question is where it is playing.

The streamer is hardly the obvious home for measured auteur cinema, and a Lee Chang-dong picture makes for an interesting addition to a catalogue jam-packed with binge fodder. By Lee's account, the choice was more a product of circumstance than preference, since he had gone looking for backers for a theatrical release in early 2025, only to come up empty.

He said the industry was at the lowest point it had ever been and nobody could say how much of it would come back. But the film had to be made, he said. The industry has already changed shape and there is no stopping it, so theatres and streaming are going to have to co-exist, and filmmakers must accept that and figure out how to reach audiences from there.

Netflix let him make Possible Love his way, he said, and agreed up front to a theatrical run in South Korea ahead of the global launch. Some people see that as a play for the festivals, Lee said, but it was part of the deal from the outset. Theatres and streaming co-existing is now the reality he described.

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Lee Chang-dong Casting Choices

The other thing Lee is known for is an uncanny eye for casting, whether that means discovering a breakout talent or getting something new out of established stars, and the cast here speaks for themselves. Sul Kyung-gu broke out under Lee in Peppermint Candy and Oasis, and Jeon Do-yeon won best actress at Cannes for his Secret Sunshine (2007). Zo In-sung and Cho Yeo-jeong, both first-timers with Lee, play the other couple.

All four cited the same reason for signing on. Jeon, 53, said the biggest draw was Lee Chang-dong, adding that she kept pushing them to send her the script. When she finished it, it stayed with her for a long time, and it reminded her why he is Lee Chang-dong. Sul, 59, said he did not bother much with the script and was in just because it was him.

Sul Kyung-gu Reunites with Director

The producer asked him if he even cared what was in it. Sul added that working with Lee on Peppermint Candy had been brutal at the time. He lacked experience, and the emotions were greater than he could handle, he said. After all these years, he found himself missing it.

Cho, 45, said the script hit her so hard she could not bring herself to call back right away. Zo, 45, who had just wrapped back-to-back shoots on two other films, said he had been ready for a time off until Lee called. He told me, Do this one, then rest, Zo recalled. The cast appeared with Lee at the opening ceremony of the Busan International Film Festival in South Korea on Oct 6.

Lee also appeared at the Venice closing ceremony on Sept 12 with the Silver Lion Grand Jury Prize for Possible Love. Possible Love premieres on Netflix on Nov 6.