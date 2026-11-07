Lee Hsien Loong Urges Australia to Deepen Ties with Asia

Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong outlines how Australia can build resilience and pursue its interests by strengthening economic, security, and people-to-people ties with ASEAN nations.

Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong of Singapore delivered a strategic warning to Australia during his 2026 Boyer Lectures, asserting that the nation must significantly deepen its relationships with Asian countries, particularly those in South-east Asia. Broadcasting on ABC radio and online on November 8, Lee argued that such engagement would provide Australia with greater autonomy to pursue its national interests amid the intensifying geopolitical rivalry between the United States and China.

Lee emphasized that while many regional nations still desire continued American engagement, they are actively seeking to become more self-reliant to protect their strategic interests. He stated that the deeper Australia's relationships become across Asia, the more space the country will have to navigate its own path without being forced into binary choices dictated by great power competition.

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Strategic Partnerships and ASEAN Integration

Lee described how ASEAN countries maintain overlapping circles of friends, cooperating on economic integration, food and energy resilience, and regional security despite having different relationships with major powers. He noted that Australia is not a South-east Asian country but should be a very close partner of ASEAN, especially in an age where small and medium-sized powers need to work together more than ever to ensure regional stability.

The Senior Minister cited the Five Power Defence Arrangements as a key example of longstanding valued partnerships, noting that Australia joined this security framework in 1971 to strengthen the security of Singapore and Malaysia following Britain's military withdrawal from the region. He warned that countries must stay invested in their near abroad, as neglecting one's neighborhood comes at a significant cost to regional resilience.

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Economic Opportunities and Investment Gaps

Lee outlined three critical areas where Australia could deepen its engagement: expanding economic ties, strengthening defence and security partnerships, and nurturing people-to-people connections. He pointed out that Australia's investment footprint in South-east Asia remains modest despite substantial and growing trade, noting that Australia invests no more in ASEAN than it does in New Zealand.

With ASEAN being the world's fifth-largest economy and a market of 700 million people with a growing middle class, Lee highlighted abundant opportunities for cooperation in the digital and green economies, public health, and counterterrorism. He argued that these areas would help countries see each other as partners in development rather than solely through the prism of US-China rivalry.

Building Supply Chain Resilience

Australia possesses strengths in critical minerals, agribusiness, renewable energy, and digital and deep technology, while South-east Asian companies can complement these projects as suppliers or buyers. Lee welcomed Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese's initiative to keep essential supplies, including diesel, petrol, and natural gas, flowing in both directions during crises and disruptions to enhance mutual resilience.

Lee urged countries not to abandon the multilateral trading system even as global consensus becomes harder to achieve. He suggested that where consensus is not possible, nations should make better use of existing trade agreements and strengthen links with other major economic groupings, including the European Union, to maintain economic stability.

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The Call for Greater Self-Reliance

Even within Australia, there are calls for greater self-reliance, as noted by Lee, who cited former Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull's urging for Australians to chart their own future. Lee warned against turning inward in response to a more contested region, stating that such networks and partnerships are vital sources of resilience during crises.

Singapore prefers an open and inclusive region rather than one dominated by a single power or divided into opposing camps. Lee concluded that such an approach provides countries with more reasons to cooperate and more channels to manage disagreements, ensuring that diverse interests can coexist without forcing nations to choose sides in global conflicts.