Lee Kuan Yew’s 2011 Advice to PhD Student Sparks Online Debate

A video of the late Lee Kuan Yew advising a young woman to prioritize marriage over a PhD has resurfaced, igniting a discussion about gender roles, societal expectations, and Singapore’s demographic challenges. The incident, originally from 2011, is being viewed through a modern lens, with many criticizing Mr. Lee’s comments as sexist and outdated.

A resurfaced video clip from 2011 featuring Singapore ’s founding Prime Minister Lee Kuan Yew has ignited a debate online, particularly on the Threads platform. The video, originally recorded during a question-and-answer session at Nanyang Technological University (NTU) in September 2011, shows Mr. Lee advising a young PhD student, Joan Sim, against prioritizing her doctoral studies over marriage and motherhood.

The exchange occurred after Ms. Sim posed a question regarding Singapore’s immigration policies and the challenges of fostering social cohesion amidst a rapidly increasing foreign population. Mr. Lee, known for his pragmatic and often direct approach, responded by discussing Singapore’s declining birth rate and its implications for long-term economic stability, drawing comparisons to demographic trends in Japan, Europe, and the United States.

He then turned his attention to Ms. Sim’s personal circumstances, inquiring about her age, marital status, and whether she had a boyfriend. Upon learning she was 27, would be 29 upon completing her PhD, and currently unmarried, Mr. Lee stated that pursuing a PhD was a waste of time compared to finding a husband and starting a family, a sentiment that was met with applause from the audience at the time.

However, the video’s recent circulation has prompted a markedly different reaction from contemporary internet users. Many have criticized Mr. Lee’s remarks as being sexist and dismissive of women’s educational and professional aspirations. Critics argue that his comments reinforce traditional gender roles and undervalue the contributions of women who choose to prioritize their careers or remain single.

Several users on Threads have expressed outrage, highlighting the significance of Ms. Sim’s academic achievement and questioning the justification for prioritizing marriage and motherhood over personal fulfillment and intellectual pursuits. One user pointedly stated that completing a PhD is a “HUGE accomplishment” and that Ms. Sim’s dedication to her studies should be celebrated, regardless of her marital status. Another user accused Mr. Lee of minimizing Ms. Sim’s accomplishments and subjecting her to a sexist joke.

The debate extends beyond simply disagreeing with Mr. Lee’s advice; it touches upon broader societal expectations placed on women and the ongoing struggle for gender equality. The incident underscores the evolving social norms and the increasing sensitivity towards issues of gender and personal choice. The resurfacing of this video provides a lens through which to examine how perspectives on work-life balance and women’s roles have shifted over the past decade.

The discussion has also included attempts to contextualize Mr. Lee’s remarks within the broader framework of Singapore’s demographic challenges. Some commentators have argued that his advice was rooted in a genuine concern about the country’s low birth rate and the need to maintain a sustainable population. They point to the fact that Singapore’s total fertility rate (TFR) was already declining in the 1990s, and that female fertility rates decrease significantly after the age of 32.

These individuals suggest that Mr. Lee was simply highlighting the biological realities of reproduction and the potential difficulties women may face in conceiving later in life. They emphasize that his intention was not to shame Ms. Sim, but rather to convey the urgency of addressing the demographic crisis.

However, even those offering this explanation acknowledge that his delivery could be perceived as insensitive and that his comments may have inadvertently reinforced harmful stereotypes. The incident also draws parallels to similar concerns expressed by Penang’s Chief Minister regarding industrial relocation to China in the 1990s, highlighting a broader pattern of economic and demographic shifts that have shaped policy decisions in the region.

Ultimately, the resurfaced video serves as a reminder of the complex interplay between societal values, demographic pressures, and individual choices, and the importance of fostering a more inclusive and equitable society





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