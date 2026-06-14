Lee Kuan Yew's Biggest Regret: Singapore's Failed Merger with Malaysia

A Reddit post highlights Lee Kuan Yew's 2000 interview where he called the collapsed merger with Malaysia his greatest regret, arguing a united federation would have offered Singapore greater resources, a larger market, and a better quality of life for its citizens, contrasting with Singapore's current high-pressure environment. The post also covers upcoming refuse fee increases and a youth volunteer's political motivation.

A local Reddit user has reflected on a 2000 interview with Singapore 's founding Prime Minister Lee Kuan Yew , where he identified the failed merger with Malaysia as his biggest regret.

Lee stated, "What I regret most is the years we spent building up the momentum for Malaysia and breaking it off in less than two years. It never got a chance. If there was a stronger prime minister in Malaysia who was prepared to give a more equal balance to the various peoples in Malaysia, the story might have ended differently, and it would have been better for all of us.

" The Reddit user, Mr Rose, interpreted this as Lee believing the combined entity would have offered "a much more powerful point of leverage" and that "they would have had a better life. " This sentiment aligns with Lee's famous statement on August 9, 1965, Singapore's independence day: "All my life, my whole adult life, I believed in merger and unity of the two territories.

" The post author emphasized that for the first 41 years of his life, Lee was Malaysian, and a distinct Singaporean identity had not yet formed. His enduring dream was a united Malaysia, a belief he consistently reiterated over decades, even after Singapore's economic success. The author posited that Lee never intended the current high-pressure Singaporean lifestyle, with its long work hours and competitive environment.

Forced to survive independently without Malaysia's natural resources, market, and hinterland, Singapore pursued exceptional development to attract foreign investment. The post speculates that remaining within Malaysia could have provided a larger domestic market, food, water, and resources, potentially leading to a better work-life balance for Singaporeans, similar to the experience in Australia, while still ensuring prosperity. Separately, it was announced that household refuse collection fees will rise from July 1, 2026.

HDB households will pay an additional S$0.44 per month, while landed homes will see an increase of S$1.50. U-Save rebates may help cushion this impact for HDB households.

Additionally, a 28-year-old volunteer with the Young Workers' Party's Punggol team expressed his desire to be in a position where problems can be addressed at their core, rather than superficially





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Lee Kuan Yew Singapore Malaysia Merger Independence Regret Work-Life Balance Refuse Collection Fees Workers' Party Volunteer

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