Lee Westwood Undecided on LIV Future as LIV 2.0 Exits Mount

Lee Westwood says he is currently unemployed and has not signed with LIV Golf or the DP World Tour, as LIV 2.0 moves on without Saudi PIF funding. He faces a 16 November deadline to reapply for DP World Tour membership, which would bring a 10-tournament suspension.

Lee Westwood says he is undecided about his future in professional golf, telling the Chipping Forecast podcast that he is currently unemployed because he has not signed up to anything anywhere.

The 53-year-old Englishman added that he has not made a decision on anything yet. Westwood spoke as LIV Golf transitions to what is being called LIV 2.0 without funding from Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund. Several high-profile golfers have already departed, including Jon Rahm, Sergio Garcia, and Westwood's countrymen Ian Poulter and Tyrrell Hatton. Westwood joined LIV Golf in 2022 and served as co-captain of Majesticks GC.

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LIV 2.0 Terms Remain Unagreeable to Westwood

The former World No. 1 said there is nothing that has been presented to him that was agreeable for LIV 2.0, and that many things would still need fine-tuning. He also said deadlines have come and gone, and he has heard nothing on whether he has to sign or not. His comments leave his plans open as the breakaway circuit reshapes its roster and funding model.

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Westwood and other LIV Golf members have a 16 November deadline to reapply for DP World Tour memberships. Rejoining that tour would come with a 10-tournament suspension. He said he is yet to have everything put in front of him and has not really had any dialogue with the DP World Tour. He acknowledged that if he signs up, he would then have to serve the 10-tournament suspension.

Westwood said he has looked at the schedule and believes the first event he could play on the DP World Tour would be the Turkish Airlines Open in the first week of May, so he has not looked any further. That assessment ties his possible return to a specific window several months away. Westwood's career includes four European Tour Golfer of the Year awards, most recently in 2020.

Westwood Faces Suspension to Rejoin DP World Tour

He has 44 professional wins, including 25 on the DP World Tour, making him one of the most decorated players of his generation. His indecision comes amid a broader exodus from LIV Golf as it moves into its next phase. Rahm, Garcia, Poulter and Hatton are among the notable names not returning, according to the reports.

For Westwood, the choice is between remaining with LIV Golf under terms he says have not been agreeable or returning to the DP World Tour through a process that includes a suspension. He has not committed to either path. The 16 November deadline is the next key date for Westwood and other LIV members considering DP World Tour membership. Until then, his status remains unresolved as he waits for clarity on what LIV 2.0 would require.

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Westwood Clarifies Unemployed Status on Podcast

Westwood's remarks were made on the Chipping Forecast podcast. He described himself as currently unemployed and repeated that he has not signed up to anything anywhere and has not made a decision on anything yet.