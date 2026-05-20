Legal and aviation experts say unresolved questions about a possible radar defect could push affected passengers towards litigation

The investigation findings into the severe turbulence that struck SQ321 in May 2024 leave questions unanswered and could open the door to court action against Singapore Airlines (SIA), legal experts said. The report, released on Tuesday (May 19), found that possible issues with the aircraft's weather radar under-detecting inclement weather may have led pilots to fly into it – resulting in injuries to 79 passengers and crew members and one death. The radar manufacturer said it found no evidence of malfunction when tests were conducted after the flight. The pilots, on the other hand, told investigators they did not observe indications of bad weather on the radar prior to the turbulence and believed conditions were clear. The radar had been reported to experience the same defect on three occasions in the month before the incident. Four other aircraft flew through the same region around the same time and were able to spot and avoid the weather, though they did not follow a similar flight path to SQ321. The only way to resolve this mystery, said Prof Tan, would be for a court to review the evidence and reach its own conclusion.

The investigation findings into the severe turbulence that struck SQ321 in May 2024 leave questions unanswered and could open the door to court action against Singapore Airlines (SIA), legal experts said.

The report, released on Tuesday (May 19), found that possible issues with the aircraft's weather radar under-detecting inclement weather may have led pilots to fly into it – resulting in injuries to 79 passengers and crew members and one death. The radar manufacturer said it found no evidence of malfunction when tests were conducted after the flight.

The pilots, on the other hand, told investigators they did not observe indications of bad weather on the radar prior to the turbulence and believed conditions were clear. The radar had been reported to experience the same defect on three occasions in the month before the incident. Four other aircraft flew through the same region around the same time and were able to spot and avoid the weather, though they did not follow a similar flight path to SQ321.

The only way to resolve this mystery, said Prof Tan, would be for a court to review the evidence and reach its own conclusion





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