Leo KoGuan Halts Nvidia Investment After Jensen Huang Resigns Over Affair

Billionaire Leo KoGuan said he will not increase his Nvidia stake after Jensen Huang resigned as CEO over an admitted affair, and will instead invest in other super-intelligence companies.

Billionaire investor Leo KoGuan will not increase his Nvidia stake after Jensen Huang abruptly resigned as president, CEO and executive board member on Thursday, November 12.

Huang stepped down after admitting to an affair with businesswoman Alice Huang, whom the United States has accused of being a Chinese spy. Two further allegations of infidelity have been made against Huang, who has been married to wife Lori since 1985. KoGuan told Bloomberg on Friday, November 13: No further investment without Jensen. The Indonesian-born businessman claimed he has invested around US$1.3 billion (S$1.7 billion) in Nvidia, though the size of his stake could not be independently verified.

Also read Ousted Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Had Relationship With Second Employee, Resigned Nov 12

KoGuan shifts focus to super-intelligence firms

He began buying Nvidia shares in March, a notable move for an investor whose net worth had been tied largely to Tesla for years. In a series of posts on X on November 13, KoGuan wrote: In the next 3 years, nothing has changed on NVDA's trajectory.

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However, I will reduce my planned investment in NVDA. Instead, I will invest more in other SI (super-intelligence) companies. I hope and plan to invest in Jensen Huang if he creates or buys an SI company. I hope he will offer me the opportunity to invest in his future company.

KoGuan also defended Huang, whom he called the supreme creator and a flawed human. He shared a letter titled Stand with Jensen, which has allegedly seen signatories including Elon Musk and Zhang Yiming, the former CEO of ByteDance. I stand with Jensen and virtually signed this declaration. Elon signed it already.

Investor defends Nvidia chief amid scandals

Please sign it, you sign on the side of flawed human, yourself, KoGuan wrote. He acknowledged that while the executive had made errors, we must prioritise rewards rather than punishments. Singapore-based KoGuan has a US$13.2 billion fortune according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. He is the co-founder and chairman of IT firm SHI International, which is the third-largest shareholder in Elon Musk's Tesla.

Earlier this week, KoGuan said on X that he is also an investor in Space Exploration Technologies (SpaceX) and Google, whose parent is Alphabet. He told Bloomberg he plans on increasing his positions in those companies. He also said investors should buy and hold super-intelligence companies for the long term. Huang's resignation ended his decades-long reign over Nvidia, a company at the centre of the artificial intelligence buildout and, by extension, the global economy.

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Nvidia leadership change affects investment strategy

The departure followed his admission of an affair with Alice Huang, who has been accused by the US of being a Chinese spy. Two more infidelity allegations have since emerged. KoGuan's decision not to buy more Nvidia shares marks a significant shift for the billionaire, who had been a prominent supporter of Huang. KoGuan said he hopes Huang will offer him the opportunity to invest in a future company if Huang creates or buys another super-intelligence venture.

He also urged investors to focus on long-term rewards in the super-intelligence sector rather than punishing executives for personal mistakes. The size of KoGuan's current Nvidia stake remains unverified, but his public statements signal a change in his investment strategy toward other super-intelligence companies.