Leo KoGuan Refuses Nvidia Purchases Without Jensen Huang Leadership

Billionaire investor Leo KoGuan states he will not buy more Nvidia shares unless co-founder Jensen Huang returns as CEO, citing his critical role in the company's AI dominance and recent market turmoil.

Billionaire investor Leo KoGuan has declared that he will purchase additional shares of Nvidia only if co-founder Jensen Huang returns to lead the semiconductor giant. The Singapore-based investor made this stance clear on Nov 13, emphasizing that Huang is indispensable to the company's continued success in the artificial intelligence sector. KoGuan, who described Huang as the supreme creator, argued that the executive's historical achievements must outweigh recent personal controversies that have shaken the tech industry.

KoGuan Defends Jensen Huang Amidst Fallout

KoGuan, who has invested approximately US$1.3 billion in Nvidia, believes that the company's co-founder deserves a second chance to helm the organization. His support aligns with a growing chorus of prominent tech figures who have signed an open letter urging the Nvidia board to reinstate Huang. This letter was signed by major industry leaders including Elon Musk, Epic Games founder Tim Sweeney, Y Combinator president Garry Tan, and Uber co-founder Travis Kalanick. Reports indicate that more than 7,500 Nvidia employees, representing 18% of the workforce, also identified themselves as signatories in support of their former chief executive.

Also read Jensen Huang Resigns as Nvidia CEO Amid Personal and Allegational Controversy

Nvidia Shares Tumble After Leadership Change

The recent removal of Huang from the CEO position, following reports of extramarital affairs including a relationship with Alice Huang, a former executive of Singapore-based Megaspeed, triggered a significant market reaction. Nvidia shares fell 12.8% in the week leading up to Nov 13, closing at US$162.85. This decline occurred even as the broader chip stock sector rose by approximately 8% during the same period, according to Kenneth Goh, director of private wealth management at UOB Kay Hian. The company has named chief financial officer Colette Kress as interim chief executive officer while the board searches for a permanent successor. Goh noted that the stock could remain under pressure until the board identifies a leader who commands the confidence of key stakeholders.

Investor History with Tesla and Software House

KoGuan's investment philosophy is deeply rooted in his long-standing support for visionary leaders, evidenced by his early and substantial backing of Tesla. Born in Indonesia to Chinese parents, he moved to the United States where he earned degrees from Columbia University and New York Law School. In 1989, he and his then wife, Thai Lee, acquired a struggling New Jersey software reseller for less than US$1 million. This venture evolved into Software House International, now known as SHI International, which has grown to serve over 17,000 customers including Boeing and AT&T. SHI reported US$16 billion in gross sales over the twelve months preceding October 2025 and employs approximately 7,000 people worldwide.

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Tesla Holdings and Strategic Financial Moves

Beyond his investments in the software and AI sectors, KoGuan has maintained a significant presence in the electric vehicle market. He began accumulating Tesla shares in 2019, eventually holding 6.3 million shares and 1.8 million options as of September 2021. At that time, these holdings were valued at more than US$7 billion. However, by 2024, KoGuan had begun reducing his Tesla stake, citing fears of a potential stock market crash similar to the 1929 Great Depression. He also expressed criticism of Tesla CEO Elon Musk, particularly regarding a compensation package that could be worth up to US$1 trillion.

Market Impact and Future Outlook for Nvidia

Analysts suggest that KoGuan's public statement reflects the sentiments of many institutional and individual investors who tied their Nvidia positions to Huang's leadership. Kenneth Goh pointed out that while KoGuan's direct holding is less than 1% of the company, his influence as a prominent investor is significant. KoGuan clarified that he is halting new purchases rather than selling existing shares, a distinction that matters for market stability. The resolution of the leadership crisis at Nvidia remains a critical variable for investors, with the market waiting for the board to name a successor who can restore confidence and stabilize the stock price after its recent volatility.