Less than 24 Hours after Launch, Audemars Piguet x Swatch Bioceramic Royal Pop Collection Resold Online at Exorbitant Prices

The official launch of the Audemars Piguet x Swatch Bioceramic Royal Pop collection began at 7am on Saturday, but collectors were already lining up and buying the pocket watches less than 24 hours later at excessive prices on Carousell and other platforms.

The watches were listed less than 24 hours after the collection was released. [Source: AsiaOne] Less than 24 hours after its launch on Saturday (May 16), the new Audemars Piguet x Swatch Bioceramic Royal Pop collection is being resold online at exorbitant prices.

The pocket watches in the collaboration, which include eight designs in two styles, have retail prices of $535 and $570 in Swatch's stores in Singapore. AsiaOne's checks found that the timepieces are being resold on Carousell at prices ranging from $700 to $5,000. The listing with the highest price as of the time of writing is an Otg Roz with a pink strap, available for sale at $5,800.

Another reseller said he has all colours in the Royal Pop collection except yellow and green. He is selling each pocket watch at $5,500, adding that prices are negotiable. While the Royal Pop collection's official launch began at 7am on Saturday, there were already [gatherings](https://www.dictionary.com/browse/gathering)/clumps at Ion Orchard, The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands, and VivoCity.

Among the earliest in line at Ion Orchard was ITE College East student Aniqi Andel, who started lining up for the coveted pocket watches on Friday at around 1pm. Swatch Singapore closed its VivoCity branch ahead of the launch with the message: 'This was a collective decision made together with the local authorities to ensure the health and safety of both our staff and customers.

' The Swiss watch brand also reminded buyers that the collection is not a limited-edition release, and said that it anticipates future drops. Stefan Franke, Audemars Piguet's Chief Marketing Officer confirmed, 'Yes, there are already collectors who are buying and reselling them very quickly. This happened for previous collaborations as well.

' According to Bloomberg, the shopping frenzy got so bad in Dubai that two shopping malls cancelled the launch, citing public safety considerations. 'We have decided not to proceed with the sale of the product at Dubai Mall and Mall of the Emirates, and the event has been cancelled. We appreciate your understanding and continued support,' Swatch said in an Instagram post.

Police officers had to fire tear gas to control a 300-strong crowd outside a Swatch outlet in Paris, while a fight broke out outside a Swatch store in Milan, AFP reported





asiaonecom / 🏆 10. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Audemars Piguet X Swatch Bioceramic Royal Pop Collection Resale Excessive Prices Police Force Public Safety Considerations

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Long queues form a day ahead of Audemars Piguet x Swatch releaseThe new Audemars Piguet x Swatch Bioceramic Royal Pop Collection started drawing long queues a day before its official launch in Singapore.

Read more »

Swatch and Audemars Piguet's Royal Pop pocket watches in limited edition collectionThis news text discusses Swatch's temporary closure of their VivoCity location due to a crowd and the release of their special series pocket watch collaboration with Audemars Piguet called Royal Pop, featuring two styles and eight unique designs.

Read more »

Swatch and Audemars Piguet's Royal Pop pocket watches in limited edition collectionThis news text discusses Swatch's temporary closure of their VivoCity location due to a crowd and the release of their special series pocket watch collaboration with Audemars Piguet called Royal Pop, featuring two styles and eight unique designs.

Read more »

Early Birds Form Queues for Audemars Piguet x Swatch Bioceramic Royal Pop Collection LaunchBy the evening of May 15, long holding queues had already formed at Ion Orchard and The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands for the new Audemars Piguet x Swatch Bioceramic Royal Pop Collection launch at Swatch stores. Early birds had already been given unofficial queue numbers and settled in for an overnight wait.

Read more »