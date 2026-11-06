Hamilton Refuses to Apologize for Leclerc Clash, Says He Won't Be Silenced

Lewis Hamilton said he will not apologize for speaking his mind after a Mexico City Grand Prix clash with Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc cost the team a potential one-two finish. He remains frustrated and wants more talks within the team.

Lewis Hamilton said on Thursday he would never be silenced and would not apologize for speaking his mind after tensions sparked by last weekend's Mexico City Grand Prix, where a clash with teammate Charles Leclerc cost Ferrari a potential one-two finish.

The seven-times world champion said he remained frustrated after the opening-lap incident and that more discussions were needed within Ferrari. He spoke to reporters ahead of this weekend's Sao Paulo Grand Prix. I don't really care how everyone feels about what I've said. I wear my heart on my sleeve when I say how I feel in the moment, Hamilton said.

Also read Mercedes Eyes Constructors Title at Sao Paulo Grand Prix

Mexico Incident Frustrates Ferrari Drivers

I'm never going to apologize for being authentic and real. I'm not going to be silenced. Hamilton started from pole in Mexico on Sunday but lost out after a battle with Leclerc through the opening corners forced both Ferraris off track, allowing race winner Max Verstappen to take the lead.

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Hamilton said it was difficult when a teammate works against you and suggested Ferrari needed to reconsider how their drivers raced each other after throwing away what he felt should have been a dominant result. Naturally, I was frustrated, and I'm still frustrated. And conversations need to be had, Hamilton said. He agreed when asked whether Leclerc raced him harder than other rivals on track.

We could have easily had a one-two, and so we definitely have to work towards making sure that doesn't happen again, he said. Hamilton added that the incident must be addressed through direct communication. The Briton said he and Leclerc had yet to have an in-depth conversation about the incident. Leclerc has been spending time with his family after becoming a father this week and will arrive at the Brazilian race on Friday, missing first practice.

Hamilton Joins Ferrari and Seeks Integration

The former Mercedes driver joined Ferrari in 2025, while Leclerc has been with the Maranello-based team since 2019. Hamilton acknowledged it is not easy for a new driver to integrate into an established team. I've always tried to be respectful. Naturally it's not so easy having someone like me come into a team because I'm very outspoken, and I push and push and push for so many changes, the 41-year-old Briton said.

I'm here to win, and to be able to win, you have to work with everyone around you. We all can always elevate and be better, and I truly believe that this team can be fighting for the championship next year. Hamilton stressed that open dialogue is required to ensure such incidents do not happen again. He said respect and mutual understanding are essential for success and that everyone involved, including engineers and team management, must elevate their performance.

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Sao Paulo Grand Prix Tests Team Cohesion

The upcoming Sao Paulo Grand Prix will serve as a critical test for Ferrari, where the team must demonstrate improved cohesion and strategic execution. Hamilton remains focused on leveraging the lessons from Mexico to improve team performance. He reiterated that while his comments may have sparked debate, they were made with the intent of fostering a winning culture within Ferrari. The team faces the challenge of balancing individual driver ambitions with collective goals.

Hamilton's willingness to address these issues head-on signals his commitment to holding the team accountable while pursuing championship success in the remaining races of the season.